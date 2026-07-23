Canada published a list of seven conditions that permanent residents aged 18 and above must satisfy before qualifying for citizenship

The requirements cover areas ranging from physical presence in Canada and income tax filing to language proficiency and a citizenship test

Adults aged 55 and above are exempt from the language and citizenship test requirements, narrowing the full list to five conditions for that group

Canada has outlined seven specific conditions that adult foreigners must fulfil before they can be granted Canadian citizenship, in a breakdown that has drawn attention online.

The criteria apply to permanent residents aged 18 and above who wish to naturalise as Canadian citizens.

Canada speaks about its citizenship rules. Photo credit: @ChatHam house.

Source: UGC

Applicants must first hold valid permanent resident status, which serves as the starting point for the entire process.

Physical Presence and Tax Requirements

Beyond residency status, prospective citizens must demonstrate that they have spent enough physical time living inside Canada.

The government also requires that applicants have filed income tax returns where this obligation applied to them during the relevant period.

The 7 conditions are:

1. Permanent Resident Status

2. Physical Presence in Canada

3. Income Tax Filing

4. Language Proficiency in English or French

5. Pass the Citizenship Test

6. Take the Oath of Citizenship

7. No Prohibitions

For adults between the ages of 18 and 54, additional hurdles apply. This group must prove proficiency in either English or French, Canada's two official languages, and must pass a citizenship knowledge test covering topics such as Canadian history, values, institutions, and symbols.

Adults aged 55 and above are not subject to these two requirements. All applicants, regardless of age, must take the oath of citizenship as part of the finalisation of the process.

The seventh and final condition is that applicants must not be under any prohibition, a category that can include individuals facing certain criminal proceedings or removal orders.

What Applicants Should Know

Canada's government makes an eligibility-checking tool available online, allowing prospective applicants to work through questions.

It could also determine whether they qualify before submitting a formal application for citizenship.

Easy countries Nigerians can get citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that people around the world are exploring countries where obtaining citizenship is relatively simple.

A report by International Living highlighted several nations offering some of the quickest and most accessible paths to citizenship in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng