A young Nigerian man who graduated from Adeleke University has relocated abroad to pursue another BSc degree

In a video, he stated that his four-year university experience in Nigeria felt wasted because he was pursuing a new degree abroad

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian graduate's post about his university experience has caught the attention of many on social media.

The young man, who graduated from Adeleke University, revealed that he had relocated abroad to pursue another undergraduate degree.

Nigerian graduate who moved abroad begins afresh from year 1. Photo credit: @bakky007/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man says 4 years in school wasted

The video was shared by @bakky007 on TikTok, where he expressed his feelings about his previous academic journey.

According to him, his four-year experience in Nigeria felt 'wasted' because he was now starting anew abroad.

"So my 4 years for Adeleke University don waste be that? I fit do masters oo, na just me one bag another degree," he said.

Nigerian university graduate starts from year 1 abroad after leaving Adeleke University. Photo credit: @bakky007/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man pursued BSc degree abroad

The man's post generated mixed reactions on TikTok, with many users sharing their thoughts and opinions.

Some people sympathised with his situation, while others questioned the decision to pursue another undergraduate degree.

@Big Wizzy of KWASU said:

"Wait so if u finished Sch here and u moved abroad can’t one do master’s there or will the person restart??"

@Abdulmalik said:

"Au na trash. Na my school fee wey my p man dey pay dey always pain me."

@Jasmine said:

"Naso moving abroad be."

@Bobby Gold said:

"You leave agbangbudu go restart again."

@ibiii said:

"Give me my credit ooooooooo."

@Oyenike Bakare said:

"This is a good decision my darling the lord will see you through."

@JÜST_PRAISE said:

"My guy start secondary school again age. Nah so e be bro."

@4ktBolu said:

"4 years in agbangudu."

@Skyboy wrote:

"Guy I swear."

@luckynice1110 said:

"Our head girl for secondary school wey we write waec together go UK one go school there dem push her go back college for 2 year."

@Irede commented:

"Dem don start from beginning for you again."

@Aldanesse said:

"Ahhhh."

@Tluv said:

"Even to get work sef u gas go school there first pele baby."

@Kira said:

"You like school o."

@ÂDÄ said:

"Na wetin I want too."

@chinenye said:

"But you like what you're studying now."

@Isira wrote:

"You manage escape agbangudu na man you be oo."

@mimi_beks1 said:

"Like your just gonna start afresh."

@Alan Jackson said:

"Omo I no go do another Bsc ooh. My head don full."

@♾️Ñürşëðĩøř said:

"Na u wan Japa o."

@Richie commented:

"No bro is still continue."

@¥ added:

"E good tho."

See the post below:

Nigerian man bags another degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a well-read Nigerian youth added a new feather to his cap following the completion of his master's degree.

The young man already has two bachelor's degrees, three master's and two doctorate degrees before his latest academic feat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng