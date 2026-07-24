Davido's response after hearing his real name has social media in stitches

Watch Davido’s Unexpected Response When a Woman Used His Real Name Trends Online
- A candid video captured the moment a woman addressed Davido by his real name, David, at a Lagos airport
- The clip went viral, with fans shocked that someone bypassed the singer's famous alias and stage persona
- Social media users flooded the comments with hilarious reactions about the fan's bold approach to the superstar
A short clip of Afrobeats superstar Davido walking through a Lagos airport has set social media ablaze, and it is all because of one word: "David."
The video, shot candidly from behind a group of people moving through what appears to be an airport terminal, captured the moment a female fan called out to the singer using his government name rather than any of his well-known monikers.
The footage, posted on Instagram, quickly picked up traction as viewers reacted to the casual boldness of the encounter.
Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke, is widely known by his stage name or nicknames such as OBO (Omo Baba Olowo) and 001.
Being addressed simply as "David" by a fan in a public space struck many online observers as unexpectedly familiar, and the clip spread rapidly as a result.
Watch the moment the fan addressed Davido at the airport:
Fans React to the Viral Airport Moment
The comment section was quickly flooded with amused responses from followers who found the interaction both funny and audacious.
Legit.ng compiled the reactions:
@cheebarby wrote:
"She con still use bedroom voice 😂😂😂😂 no put David for talk biko😂😂😂"
@chidimma_patty asked:
"David your mate… What happened to 001????😂😂😂"
@thee_orma joked:
"David because na you be Chioma na😁"
@esby_oflife quipped:
"Is he not David."
@amyskitchenandtreats reacted:
"Which one is Daviddddddttttt 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄."
@e4emmanuel had a longer take:
"That fan Abi AC na clout chaser😂😂😂😂! 'Daviiiiid,' your mate or your younger sibling? What happened to 'Hi David good to see you, Hi David, have a good day' Hi OBO, can I have a picture with you?' Y'all don't have courtesy 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️."
@instaplayboi added:
"Daviddddd like say na u give am the name, ndị madụ sef 🤣."
Davido's father congratulates first-class graduates
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adedeji Adeleke, Davido's father, congratulated each first-class graduate of the Adeleke University during the school’s convocation ceremony.
A circulating video showed the businessman and philanthropist warmly shaking hands, smiling, and posing for photos with the honorees.
His gesture, described as the highlight of the day, reflected mentorship and pride in the institution he founded.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.