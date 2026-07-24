Davido's response after hearing his real name has social media in stitches

A candid video captured the moment a woman addressed Davido by his real name, David, at a Lagos airport

The clip went viral, with fans shocked that someone bypassed the singer's famous alias and stage persona

Social media users flooded the comments with hilarious reactions about the fan's bold approach to the superstar

A short clip of Afrobeats superstar Davido walking through a Lagos airport has set social media ablaze, and it is all because of one word: "David."

The video, shot candidly from behind a group of people moving through what appears to be an airport terminal, captured the moment a female fan called out to the singer using his government name rather than any of his well-known monikers.

Davido couldn't hide his reaction after a woman called him by his real name. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The footage, posted on Instagram, quickly picked up traction as viewers reacted to the casual boldness of the encounter.

Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke, is widely known by his stage name or nicknames such as OBO (Omo Baba Olowo) and 001.

Being addressed simply as "David" by a fan in a public space struck many online observers as unexpectedly familiar, and the clip spread rapidly as a result.

Watch the moment the fan addressed Davido at the airport:

Fans React to the Viral Airport Moment

The comment section was quickly flooded with amused responses from followers who found the interaction both funny and audacious.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

@cheebarby wrote:

"She con still use bedroom voice 😂😂😂😂 no put David for talk biko😂😂😂"

@chidimma_patty asked:

"David your mate… What happened to 001????😂😂😂"

@thee_orma joked:

"David because na you be Chioma na😁"

@esby_oflife quipped:

"Is he not David."

@amyskitchenandtreats reacted:

"Which one is Daviddddddttttt 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄."

@e4emmanuel had a longer take:

"That fan Abi AC na clout chaser😂😂😂😂! 'Daviiiiid,' your mate or your younger sibling? What happened to 'Hi David good to see you, Hi David, have a good day' Hi OBO, can I have a picture with you?' Y'all don't have courtesy 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️."

@instaplayboi added:

"Daviddddd like say na u give am the name, ndị madụ sef 🤣."

Davido's reaction after a woman used his real name fuels social media buzz. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's father congratulates first-class graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adedeji Adeleke, Davido's father, congratulated each first-class graduate of the Adeleke University during the school’s convocation ceremony.

A circulating video showed the businessman and philanthropist warmly shaking hands, smiling, and posing for photos with the honorees.

His gesture, described as the highlight of the day, reflected mentorship and pride in the institution he founded.

Source: Legit.ng