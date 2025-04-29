A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of her brothers dancing happily as she tied the knot with her lover

According to the lady, she had rejected plenty suitors, causing her brothers to worry that she might never get married

However, they felt over the moon when she finally accepted one of her suitors and tied the knot with him in a grand ceremony

A Nigerian family's joyful reaction to their sister's grand wedding has captured the hearts of many TikTok users.

The bride's brothers were visibly overjoyed as they danced with abandon following their sister's nuptials.

Heartwarming moment brothers danced happily after their sister got married. Photo credit: @chinenyemachy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride's brothers dance as sister gets married

The bride, who goes by the TikTok handle @chinenyemachy, shared the video showing her brothers' overwhelming joy.

In the video, the brothers were seen beaming with joy as they celebrated with their sister who was officially off the market.

According to the bride, her brothers had grown concerned about her marital life after she rejected numerous suitors.

They had apparently begun to lose hope, even joking that she was too discerning and selective of men.

However, their worries went away when she finally found a worthy partner and agreed to tie the knot with him.

Brothers dance as sister finally marries after rejecting many suitors. Photo credit: @chinenyemachy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The brothers' reaction to their only sister's marriage was one of pure joy and satisfaction about her decision.

They proved their love and support for their sister, and the video clip quickly gained traction online.

"Mood when your only sister is finally getting married after rejecting plenty suitors. My brothers actually lost hope that I would get married. Them say I sabi find fault," the video's caption read.

Reactions as brothers dance over sister's wedding

Many viewers on TikTok praised the heartwarming display of sibling affection, with some even sharing similar experiences.

@Agbobeauty30 said:

"The guy on black shorts must be the last born, na their dancing step be that."

@Gracambassador said:

"See who dey reject suitors, madam tell us the truth na them the reject u."

@prettyjane18thApril said:

"So nobody fit catch that one on pink polo for me? he looks like that one always fight with the sister, cos he took the dance personal."

@SUNSHINE ACCESSORIES HUB said:

"This is my mom and cousins. One of my aunt said she will give me sand to mould my own man."

@Queen okoro said:

"This is going to be me my senior brother said is better i rent house that he don't want to be seeing me again that I too dey select."

@Dabeauty79 said:

"May God give her a man that will not abuse her, or a man that will take her for granted. May her man be God sent, a man that will see u guys and have fear may her marital road be blessed."

@QueenSplashy02 said:

"Omo this is me oo I dey find fault like nothing dey buh I will receive my testimony and blessing soon this year amen."

@splendid305 said:

"This will be my 5 brothers when i finally make a choice they don tire for my matter. I am their only sis they ready to even sponsor."

@Smart celine said:

"Her name is chinenye and she walked according to her name God gives at the right time congratulations dear."

@Harmony added:

"Am very sure my brothers will be very happy seeing this video cuz their jubilation and cry on my day was something else aswear."

Watch the video here:

Lady marries man she met in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she married a man she met in the United Kingdom 3 months after relocating.

She shared how she travelled as a single lady to the UK but returned home with a man she met in 3 months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng