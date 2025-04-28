A young Nigerian widow has cried out bitterly on social media following the demise of her beloved husband

In an emotional video, she appeared with her two children and expressed distress over her massive N120 million debt

While sharing her story, the heartbroken woman prayed for God to send helpers who would help her settle all the debts that had been burdening her

A young widow in Nigeria has taken to social media to share her heartbreaking story after losing her husband.

According to her, the pain of her loss was made even worse by the weight of a huge debt that she now had to carry alone.

Nigerian widow laments over huge debts

The woman's emotional story was captured on video and shared via her official TikTok handle @asa_meko.

She revealed that she had been left to care for her two children alone after her husband's sudden passing.

The clip showed the distraught mother struggling to come to terms with her new reality and pleading to God for help.

According to her account, her family had accumulated debts totaling over N120 million before her husband's untimely demise.

She expressed deep pain over the financial weight that now rests on her shoulders, fearing for the future of her children.

In an emotional moment of appeal, the widow prayed for God to send helpers who would alleviate her financial struggles.

In her words:

"Life is so private. No one knows I have debts of over N120 million to clear. It is well. God send helpers. My husband went to the hospital and never returned."

Reactions as widow laments over debts

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@c_for_kris said:

"120 what?? Me way dey owe like 600k I no fit sleep again. God will see you through??"

@Chisom Perpetua said:

"As an ex banker, there is what is called insurance!Any money that ur relative hubby or anyone took then died u are not liable to pay. Take them to court. We went to recover such money back the wife of the deceased slammed the bank with a law suit. They can only hold back the collateral if the loan was collateralized."

@victorious said:

"Una still dy borrow money do burial? Na wah ohh."

@_fancy said:

"Y'all in the comment section. If you can't say something Good just pass don't add to her problem."

@cixx_1 said:

"For you to have a debt of that amount mama you sef no small, God go run am for you."

@Blessed Chuks Electronics said:

"I understand Nwanyi Oma God will help you Meko may your soul continue to rest in peace and also protect your family anywhere you are because is not really easy for them Meko my helper jee nke Oma."

@user8446875241707 commented:

"Once he did not use any of his properties as Collateral to collect the Loan, it's nothing if he used his house/empty plot then na wahala."

@HisExcellency said:

"As a businessman, sometimes I'm owing people 5m, but I'm waiting for company to use their materials before i pay, even though company has paid me."

@Jules commented:

"You are strong and God will make all things work in your favor be steadfast and believe God you will smile soon when you remember where he brought you from."

@Kemmyte2009 added:

"Na so I dey tell some ppl if u sees me as a single mom of 4 dat I am and pray to b like me cuz i don't look my problem, then u are asking for debt."

