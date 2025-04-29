A Nigerian lady shared why her stepfather took the place of her father during her wedding ceremony

She stated that she invited her biological father to the event, but certain conditions made her do the wedding without him

Many reacted as the lady's story went viral, with some sharing their similar experiences about their dads

A Nigerian lady opened up about how her biological father failed to attend her wedding despite her inviting him.

She stated that her father had been absent from her life for 25 years, but she decided to invite him to her wedding.

A Nigerian lady shared the emotional story behind her stepfather taking the place of her biological father at her wedding. Photo: sercan ovunk, kelechi Nlemibe Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The lady's story was shared by @tbque01 on TikTok, as she opened up on why her stepfather eventually took his place.

The post read:

“My absent dad got the shocker of his life when he gave my mum certain conditions before accepting to come for my wedding. The wedding held without him and my step dad sat as my dad. He as been crying us a river bcos tell me why you are acting like you are doing us a Favour after 25 years of being absent.”

In another post, the lady shared details of the conditions her father gave her.

She said:

“Life didn't end when I tried to give my absent III dad a chance to come for my wedding and he started giving me conditions (1) I must give him a certain amount so my step mum can also cook and he can have money to spray to the musicians that will sing his praises (2) my step mum would be wearing the exact cloth my mum wears so she won't feel left out and people won't ask questions.”

See the full demands below:

Reactions trail lady's experience

@Notchman said:

"In as much as yall are supporting her , you can’t do a wedding without your father as tradition demands. You have no idea what you have done to yourself though."

@Veckylin said:

"If the biological father is an absentee & the step father did a great job towards raising the child with the mother, I always feel it’s a betrayal to consider the biological father in the first place."

@elianaaseye said:

"Not having your father's blessings when he is alive is a sign that you will hv problem with your partner if Yahweh Don't intervene."

@nisholami01 said:

"They will invite them and they will still start giving you conditions. Audacity from Temu."

@NALEBA54 said:

"I blame you for informing him in the first place."

Lady who invited her father to her wedding shared why he didn't attend. Photo: Ebenezer Jean Fidele- Ananou. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a lady shared how a wedding was cancelled during setup, while another wedding setup was destroyed by a downpour.

Bride’s brother represents late dad at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the little brother of a bride represented her late father at her traditional marriage ceremony, sparking reactions.

Viral photos and videos showed the moment she knelt before him for prayers, while holding a glass of wine.

Many who came across the posts shared their views on the young boy’s duty at his big sister’s wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng