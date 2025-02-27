A 400 level student of the University of Ibadan (UI) has become a viral sensation because of his full name

His full name became public knowledge after he celebrated bagging two awards at his department's event

The young man shared the awards on X (formerly Twitter), which had his full name, and people could not help but notice it

A pharmacy student of the University of Ibadan has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) owing to his full name, which people consider unusual and unique.

The 400 level student, a mixologist, had won two awards at his department's event and celebrated the feat on X by displaying them.

The mixologist won Socialite of the Year and Best Dressed (male, 400 level) awards. He wrote on X:

"What a nightt🖤💯."

University of Ibadan student's unique full name

The awards had his full name, Will John Flourish, in bold.

His tweet blew up on the social media platform, garnering 856k views, over 500 likes and more than a hundred comments.

People were surprised someone bears such a name. Some thought he should rearrange his full name to make it a positive affirmation.

There were netizens who joked about his full name needing a question mark to complete it. The young man seemed okay with the name, judging by his reactions to netizens' comments.

Read his tweet below:

University of Ibadan student's name stirs reactions

@bih_emmaculate said:

"Congratulations. I'm on the floor though 😂😂😂😭 cause tell me why I read the name as a question?"

@Lekandesigns said:

"If I bear this name, I would have changed it to a statement since like Junior High School."

@agezzzie said:

“Well viewers, Will John really flourish? Tune in next week, to find out. I am your host: otunutuetue. Good night and God bless”.

"This hosting thing go fit me well well sha."

@IsinugbenM said:

"I’d rearrange the order of my name to John Will Flourish if I were you 😂 very nice name tho."

@Nellye190 said:

"What a name, happy you have flourish in university more to come. Will."

@no1pacesetter said:

"You missed the every opportunity to change your name from a “question” to being a “statement.”

@ify_szn said:

"Let me answer the question, Yes, John will Florish if John is consistent and putting his best.

"Don’t mention."

@seleenino said:

"John Will Flourish would have been an affirmation, name and statement at a go but the printer had other plans 😂.

"Congratulations 🎉."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Covenant University had gone viral because of her unique name.

Female graduate's name generates buzz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female graduate had caught people's attention because of her unusual name.

It all started after she celebrated graduating from accounting department in Covenant University and posted a picture which had her full name.

Her unusual name also caught the attention of content creator Justin UG who retweeted her post with a cryptic comment.

Source: Legit.ng