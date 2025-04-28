A Nigerian lady's wedding video has been shared widely on TikTok, garnering lots of comments from netizens

In a heartwarming video, the lady posed with the love of her life and it appeared that he was way older than her

Netizens who came across the video on the TikTok app had different things to say about the seeming age difference between them

A Nigerian bride's wedding video sparked controversy online due to the age gap between her and her husband.

The clip, which showed the couple overwhelmed with happiness, was widely shared on TikTok and generated a lot of discussion.

Nigerian lady ties knot with older man in video Photo credit: @dreelmaker/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Couple's age gap gets attention online

In the video posted on TikTok by @dreelmaker, the bride appeared youthful, alongside her elderly groom, as they celebrated their special day.

"When two hearts meet. Ladies and gentlemen, THE WILLIAMS," the video's caption read.

Many viewers praised the couple's love and union, noting that their happiness was radiating beautifully.

However, others were less excited, criticising the pair's age difference and comparing them to some other people who married alike.

Some commentators questioned whether the union was suitable, given their vastly different ages.

Lady overjoyed as she weds her older lover Photo credit: @dreelmaker/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Despite the mixed reactions, the bride seemed utterly delighted with her partner as they tied the knot.

Her smile and laughter suggested that she was truly happy, and that her love for her husband knew no bounds.

Reactions as couple tie knot

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@chicflick783 said:

"I hope Mr Williams is rich rich."

@ABIMBOLA said:

"It's obvious he youthful age was cuteness overload. Congratulations to the Williams."

@ola-Ahmed said:

"All this old rich baba, just dey collect everything from youth hand. Nah God go judge una."

@Eyinju_vocals said:

"If you know the peace she’has found like that yall will prefer this to awon young boys apanilekun yen."

@Sexxy.tailor said:

"So y’all are in support of this one because he is cute but una wan finish Regina and Ned."

@tamiaireoluwa said:

"Some were even judging Priscy that she is 24 and the husband is 35 years, all this goes to show ppl will always talk to suit their narrative just always do you periodt."

@AMIRAH commented:

"You can see that the lady want the relationship it's not being forced by her mom."

@Snap Id: Snap.pookie said:

"The fact that y’all don’t see the lady is not a gen Z makes me laugh she’s prolly in her 30’s or early 40’s! She just has a petite body make una leave people alone abeg."

@Ade Boluwatife commented:

"But I like her choice, peace of mind galore, nothing to worry about, not even any girlfriend or anything, unlike these young guys out there."

@Eyinju Eledumare Akewi reacted:

"Where are this unserious unmarried young men as unna no gree marry all this ladies they don go dey marry unna papa."

@Khif House of Styles said:

"The comments sha! You all don’t know what people go through in searching for spouse. Instead of bashing them for their choices; I think congratulations is so simple to type! Dammn!"

@Rayorspecialbeauty adddd:

"Meself want this kind peace but my mama go first carry me go church for deadly deliverance, na broom go settle the case."

Watch the video here:

Lady criticised over age difference with husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her excitement on social media six years after getting married to the love of her life.

According to the lady, people had opposed her marriage at the onset because her husband was 20 years older than her.

Source: Legit.ng