A Nigerian lady who owed her mum shared her mum’s response when she spoke about repaying the debt.

She said while conversing with her mum, she asked her mum how much she owed but got an unexpected response.

Lady owing her mum cries as she shares their conversation about the debt payment. Photo: @being_maureen17

Source: TikTok

In a video by @being_maureen17 on TikTok, the lady said her mum countered her when she asked about repaying the debt.

She said:

“I asked her how much I was owing her now because I told her to buy beans the other day and I haven’t paid. She said that what kind of nonsense question is that? That if I was at home, would she not feed me? That why am I asking her how much I am owing her.”

In the caption, she wrote:

“Thank you mummy. I owe you my whole life. I am so grateful for the fidt of my mom, in all honesty I don’t deserve her. Dear Lord not for my sake but for my mother’s sake bless me please Lord.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s emotional video

@I Am said:

"My Mom has put me I dept she collected from some people,she still sole my land cus I have everything written in her name. I am just heartbroken but i am still figuring out how to let go I love her more."

@Daniel Ernest said:

"Omo I saw this video I was smiling cause since I got laid of my job my mum basically calls every morning and evening still sends me cash with tag don't smoke lol."

@Nonye the repost warrior said:

"My friends came to my house and suggested we go to the Mall, I didn’t have money, so I told them I had chores to do. My mum called me to her room and gave me cash that I should prepare and go."

@blaqgoddess said:

"I remember, calling my dad when I was really broke,like really broke !!!and I was like hello dad pls don't be angry,can you send me anything you have so I can eat. He warn me never to use that word."

@ADETUNJI said:

"Even at age 34 I’m still borrowing money from my mom. I will still borrow in June if I travel for Salah, unless miracle happen."

Lady and her mum who gave unexpected response to repayment of debt. Photo: @being_maureen17

Source: TikTok

Source: Legit.ng