Mercy Johnson has reacted after a critic wished her marriage evil over a post she made on social media

The mother of four had shared a post where she was advertising a product, and she was not wearing her wedding ring

A critic who saw the post shared her observation and asked if her marriage was still intact and she reacted

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has reacted to the comment passed by a critic about her marriage.

The movie star, who celebrated her colleague, a few months ago had shared a post about an advert for women and children's cloths. The actress was not wearing her wedding ring in the post, and a fan noticed it.

Reacting to the post, a lady known as nurse Gift called the attention of Mercy Johnson's fans to the post. She asserted that the superstar has not been wearing her wedding ring for a while.

She insinuated that her marriage might have allegedly crashed.

Mercy Johnson reacts to critic

Reacting to what nurse Gift said, the role interpreter, who was rumoured to be on the boat that claimed Jnr Pope's life, called Gift an 'idiot'.

She remarked that she wished Gift and her family what she just wished her.

Fans support Mercy Johnson

Followers of the actress were happy with the kind of response she gave the critic.

They blamed Gift for not minding her business. Many of them shared how they have not been wearing their wedding rings.

How fans reacted to Mercy Johnson's post

Reactions have trailed the response the actress gave her critic. Here are some comments about it below:

@selzluxuryorganics said:

"I support mercy's prayers for the person. This year what ever you wish for us is what we wish for you."

@beautybysandeez shared:

"I love the response people are always eager to wish people bad."

@cidiassignature_properties commented:

"To be honest! People always looking for negative news instead of minding their dame business."

@oluwaseungreatness wrote:

"Some of us always forget we get ring sef and we are happily married."

@kimkaty2516 reacted:

"I love her response, e no evn Mke am cold."

@realkingsleyfresh stated:

"I don’t wear ring and I’m happily married, please put your energy in telling your grandpa to make Nigeria a better place."

@tas_corners reacted:

"Am married, I hardly wear my ring, but am not sure my husband have pulled off his own since we got married. I love mercy response."

@obsexy commented:

"I don’t wear ring but I am married, my husband wear ring pass me."

Lady reacts after seeing crush, Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng had reported that a lady had shared a video of her crush, Mercy Johnson, after running into her.

In the recording, Johnson got to a place and saw the lady, who busted into tears and hugged the actress tightly.

Johnson was heard saying that she would come back to see her after she might have gotten hold of her emotions, as she appreciated her.

