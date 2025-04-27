A video of the church wedding of gospel singer, Steve Crown and his wife making vows to each other has surfaced online

In the recording, the singer's wife was on her knee making promises to her husband from what she typed on her phone

The clip sparked a series of reactions among fans of the singer, a few advised her on how best to live her life

Ruth Thomas, wife of gospel singer Steve Crown, has been hugely criticised after a video of what happened during her wedding.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer got married to his lover on April 26th and videos from the ceremony surfaced online.

In a recording making the round online, the singer's wife was seen on her knees making promises to her husband in church.

She promised to be his support system in the sun and his haven of peace. The newly wedded bride also stated that she would share her dreams with the music star fearlessly.

Ruth also shared what she has discovered about her husband and prayed that God would help her stick to her vow.

Steve Brown lifts wife up

After making her wow, the clergy anchoring their wedding told the groom to lift his wife up.

Guests in the crown cheered and clapped for her after she had recited her vow. However, followers of the gospel singers who saw the video were not impressed.

They shared their opinion about the new bride and advised her not to start what she cannot finish. A few lashed out at her while laughing at her.

Recall that Steve Crown became dramatic after he was told to open the veil covering his wife's face in church.

After completing the assignment, Steve Crown joyfully announced that the woman under the veil was his wife.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Nigerians reacted after seeing what Steve Crown's wife did in church for her husband. Here are comments below:

@nkposhtipskitchen commented:

"Always do what u can be able to keep not to impress the world, u are good just for that day."

@accessories_byempressjewels reacted:

"He should go on his knee too to show cordial respect and affection."

@vickibarcelona said:

"The Award for Best in Starting what she will not finish."

@oyin_toh_set stated:

"Over sabi dey worry his wife."

@tabotmagbor shared:

"Madam na for inside the marriage proper u go need all this submission , u see for wedding na to enjoy because u no know wetin de await u."

@ubidoharriet commented:

"This doesn’t make sense, I hope she continues though."

