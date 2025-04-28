A Nigerian lady has gotten netizens emotional after sharing a video of her friend who's mentally challenged

In a video, she spoke with the young lady on the road, asked about her welfare and also bought food by the roadside for her

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

An emotional video of a young lady with mental health challenges has captured the attention of many online.

The clip was shared by her kind friend on TikTok who had engaged in conversation with her on the road.

Lady buys food for female friend who's mentally challenged Photo credit: @skyangelsophia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady expresses concern for mentally challenged friend

In the trending video, she showed genuine concern for her mentally challenged friend's well-being and even purchasing food for her.

She posted the video on TikTok via her account @skyangelsophia, and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments and reactions.

While sharing the clip on TikTok, the concerned lady expressed her love and prayers for her friend, wishing for her healing and recovery.

"Precious my baby I will always pray for you. I know one day God will heal you. May God heal you for me precious," she said.

The clip sparked an outpouring of emotions from TikTok users, who praised the kindness and understanding shown to the young lady.

Many viewers commended her for treating the lady with dignity and respect regardless of her condition.

Reactions as lady visits mentally challenged friend

TikTok users reacted to the video and emphasised the importance of compassion and understanding in our interactions with others, particularly those living with mental health conditions.

@Queenlovetth5 said:

"It’s been a long time i see her, her number is not going through I don’t know that precious is sick Jesus Christ."

@boy alone said:

"I declare healing upon her, precious whatsoever is the case of ur problem I care not to know, as far as there's a man to pray there's yaweh to answer, for that reason, let Elohim heal you, you're healed."

@Escobar said:

"Abi make I mad so I go fit dey see food chop, since yesterday morning I never chop."

@Big Cayo said:

"Once in this situation from 2022 to 2023. Luckily for me, God came through for me and now I'm doing much fine. May the Lord who did it for me locate you sis."

@Beauty Lucy said:

"Precious used to be my good friend in Anambra state (Amawbia) she always come to our plaza, I'll buy her food then she'll start telling me the story of her life. May God heal her. Amen."

@It payoski gift$$$ commented:

"Father of 40 days and 40 night, God of testimony, I call upon you Lord to go and heal this young lady, I don't want to know were her problem is coming from, All I ask is for quick recovery, healings IJN."

@Overalligboqueen5G added:

"Please if you’re a young girl want to help her then let’s create a group and plan on how to help her out, we can do this together she’s too beautiful and young for this."

Watch the video here:

Mentally challenged man speaks sound English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his recent conversation with a mentally challenged man who speaks articulately.

In the video, the content creator noted that the man had a disability and he wanted to have a discussion with him by the roadside.

Source: Legit.ng