A Nigerian man has shared the story of how he struggled to make the required marks that would enable him to go to university

The man shared his story on Facebook, saying he ended up writing the UTME six times in a bid to study medicine

However, each time, he had always failed to meet the required mark, but he said he never failed to do well in each attempt

A Nigerian man who passed the UTME six times said he failed to gain admission into the university each time.

In a post he made on Facebook, the man said he wrote JAMB's exam six times because he wanted to study medicine.

The man shares how he always passed each time he wrote JAMB. Photo credit: Facebook/Polite John Senyen and JAMB.

According to Polite John Senyen, he had always done well in JAMB, but the problem was that he was not getting the cut-off mark for medicine.

He wrote on Facebook:

"I wrote JAMB six times. Yes, six. Every time, I passed. I never failed. But somehow, I couldn’t hit that magic number required for my dream course Medicine. It was frustrating, painful even. Watching the months turn into years while chasing a dream that always seemed just a few points away was not easy. Many nights, I wanted to give up."

This was why he could not gain admission into the university despite writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) repeatedly.

Polite said the UTME is not a lottery or based on luck, noting that only those who work hard pass.

He said:

"What kept me going was seeing people I once sat with, laughed with, and grew up with friends I followed on social media getting admitted into medical schools. They inspired me more than they knew. Their wins reminded me that it was possible. It wasn't about luck; it was about grit. You see, JAMB is not a lottery. It’s not just about sitting and hoping for magic. It's a battlefield where only those who are willing to walk the hard, narrow path towards excellence really get to their dreams. Many people give up too early, thinking the road is too tough, but what they don't realize is that the path is supposed to be tough that's what makes the destination worth it."

Polite said he was making the post to encourage other JAMB candidates who might be thinking of giving up as the 2025 JAMB begins.

Polite said he sat for the UTME six times but could not gain admission. Photo credit: Facebook/Polite John Senyen.

He advised those currently writing the examination to give it everything it required for them to succeed.

His words:

"As you sit today, pen in hand, heart pounding with every question you answer, I want to tell you a story my story. So today, I’m telling you: don't give up. Not now, not after all the nights you stayed awake, not after all the sacrifices you made. Even if this isn’t your first attempt or if it becomes your second, third, or even sixth stay in the fight. And if you ever need guidance, I'm here. Open arms, open heart. I’ve been through it, and I understand every fear, every doubt, every tiny voice that tries to tell you to settle for less. I wish you the best of luck, but more importantly, I wish you the strength to keep going even when luck seems silent. Your dream is valid. Your journey is important. Your time is coming. Believe that."

Lady shares how she sponsored herself in school

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady born into a family of seven children shared the experiences she had while living with her uncle.

According to her, life was always difficult for her, especially after she started living with her uncle, where she was a housemaid.

At some point, she started living alone and hustling on her own, staying in uncompleted buildings until she graduated from school.

