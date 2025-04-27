A Nigerian lady who took the 2025 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has shared some tips

The student said she took her JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Saturday, April 26

According to her, there is a need for students to prepare well and also to pray if they intend to pass the examination

A Nigerian student who took the 2025 JAMB examination has come out to dish out some tips for those who are yet to write.

In a Facebook post, the student said she took her JAMB UTME on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

In her post, Comfort Nice said she was making the post to give some advice to her fellow JAMBites.

According to her, for one to pass the examination, there is a need for adequate preparation.

She said anyone going in for JAMB must read very well and understand each topic, not just to cram.

Comfort noted that students taking JAMB must not rush but should calm down when going into the exam.

Student shares her opinion after writing 2025 JAMB UTME

She said they should exchew pressure and also believe in themselves that they can do it.

Apart from adequate preparation, Comfort said students taking JAMB UTME should also pray for God's help.

Her words:

"I just wrote jamb today and these are my candid advice for those that have not written and those that are probably willing to write next year. Make sure you read to understand, don't just read or cram, understand what you are reading and put them to practice. Before going to the hall, calm down, don't be too confident and don't be too anxious, just believe in yourself that you can do it. Lastly, pray before you start your exams, God will intervene. Good luck to all jambites."

But reacting to the story, Success Osaigbovo, a teacher who prepares students for JAMB, Gifted Minds Lectures and Technologies, Akwa Ibom state said serious studies are needed to pass JAMB. He said prayers alone do not work.

His words:

"Things only work for workers. Prayers and serious studies are the keys. I always tell my students never to neglect the efficacy of prayers while also charging them to study because it is what you know that will determine whether the exam will be easy or not."

Reactions as student advice JAMB candidates

David Aondona Shiaondo said:

"Thanks for your advice, you look so beautiful."

Avalumun Iorpenda said:

"Thank God as you know."

Nenger Moses said:

"Fresher to be, this make me to laugh in zigzag."

David Nyinya said:

"Thank you very much for advice."

Amenger Caleb Saaondo said:

"Thank you. Mine is on Monday."

Man who took JAMB years ago shares his experience

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a young man who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) years ago shared how he passed.

The man sat for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) test as a student of the famous Deeper Life High School.

According to the man, he was able to pass the examination thanks to prayers and preparation offered at Deeper Life High School.

He said:

"I remember when I was about writing my JAMB in 2019. The day before we went for the JAMB, we prayed. My goodness, we prayed. May God bless Deeper Life High School. And I mean it from the very depth of my heart. May God bless Deeper Life High School."

