A Nigerian lady born into a family of seven children shared the experiences she had while living with her uncle

According to her, life was always difficult for her, especially after she started living with her uncle, where she was a housemaid

At some point, she started living alone and hustling on her own, living in uncompleted buildings until she graduated from school

Emotional reactions trailed the story of a Nigerian lady who is from a family of seven children.

The lady is the second daughter in her family, and she was sent to live with her uncle.

The lady said she suffered a lot while living with her uncle. Photo credit: TikTok/@yomilistens.

In the video shared on TikTok by @yomilistens, the lady said the promise was that she would be helped to go to school while living with her uncle.

Although she was put in school, she did not get all the support she needed because she mostly went to school hungry.

At some point, she had to leave the house and started living in uncompleted buildings and hustling in Lagos on her own.

She said she picked a form to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The lady who identified herself as Salome said she was able to pay for herself through school until she graduated.

Salome says she picked JAMB form and hustled to pay her school fees. Photo credit: TikTok/@yomilistens and JAMB.

Her words:

"I don't know where to begin because I have had a lot of experiences. Right from growing up to where I'm actually. I was in a family of seven siblings and the second girl. So, life was not that rosy. My mum was the breadwinner of everything when we were very small. My dad was nowhere to be found at that time. We used to go to the farm to till the grass for us to eat. As time goes one, my mum said she won't be able to cater for my fees when I was done with my primary school exam. She was like I should go and stay with my uncle that they will help further my education from secondary to university level. Life with my uncle was not that easy, I went through hell. They started using me for housemaid, doing all the house chores. Sometimes, I go to school hungry. They don't give me food and they don't buy me clothes."

Reactions as lady shares her life experience

@Big wealth said:

"Staying with some family members can Destroy someone’s mental health my aunty show me shege."

@Abikebike said:

"I remember her, we both camped together in ede for nysc. she's a very nice person."

@Nchumiluh Blaise said:

"Send your child to live with uncle or aunt is a big mistake."

