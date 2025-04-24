There are politicians, and then there are true believers. Elton Onwu belongs to that rare second category – the kind who stays when others leave, who defends when others attack, and who invests not just his time but his heart into a political movement.

In Nigeria's ever-changing political landscape, where party allegiance often lasts only as long as the next appointment cycle, Elton's twelve-year unbroken commitment to the APC is something extraordinary.

Twelve Years of APC March and a Loyal Soldier: The Story of Elton Onwu

Source: Original

I remember first noticing Elton during the heady days of the APC's formation in 2013. While many of us were cautiously optimistic about this new political force, Elton was all in from day one. What struck me wasn't just his enthusiasm – Nigeria has never lacked for enthusiastic politicians – but the substance behind it. Here was a man who could articulate not just why the PDP needed to go, but what the APC stood for. While others were busy positioning themselves for posts, Elton was busy building the intellectual foundation of the party's appeal.

The true test came after the 2015 victory. That was when you separate the true believers from the opportunists. As the Buhari administration settled in and the scramble for appointments began, many who had shouted "Sai Baba" the loudest suddenly found reasons to criticize when their names weren't on the list. Not Elton. I watched with admiration as he continued to engage critics, not with mindless defense of every government action, but with thoughtful explanations of policy directions. He acknowledged shortcomings where they existed, but never lost sight of the bigger picture.

What's remarkable is that Elton's loyalty wasn't passive. He didn't just refuse to leave, he kept working. Serving on campaign committees, mobilizing support during elections, explaining tough policies to frustrated citizens. This he did till the Buhari administration ended in 2023.

That commitment has been tested repeatedly. I remember particularly the dark days of 2021 when the party seemed adrift and some of its brightest minds were jumping ship. Over coffee in Abuja, I asked Elton why he stayed. His answer stays with me: "If we all leave when things get tough, who will be left to fix them? Parties, like nations, are built through crises, not despite them."

The Tinubu era brought new challenges, and once again Elton stepped up. While some of his contemporaries were already eyeing the exits, he joined the Presidential Campaign Council, bringing the same energy he had in 2015. The elections were won- this was his satisfaction- victory for his party.

I recall one particular evening during the fuel subsidy debates when Elton spent hours on social media, patiently explaining the economic rationale to angry Nigerians. That is the mark of a true party man, not someone who defends only the popular decisions, but someone willing to stand in the gap during the tough times.

What's telling is that even after the election victory, when the usual political rewards were being distributed, Elton didn't suddenly become a constant presence in Abuja corridors. He simply kept doing what he would always done –advocating, explaining, building.

In a country where political loyalty is often measured in months rather than years, Elton's twelve-year commitment is nothing short of revolutionary. It speaks to a deeper understanding of politics – not as a vehicle for personal advancement, but as a means to serve. While others treat parties like buses to be boarded and abandoned at convenience, Elton has shown us what it means to be part of a movement.

As I reflect on his journey, what stands out isn't just the length of his service, but the quality of it. This isn't blind loyalty – I have seen Elton disagree with party positions when necessary. Neither is it loyalty based on personal gain – he has never held any major appointment. It's something purer – a belief that change takes time, that institutions matter, and that true patriots stay to fix things rather than run when the going gets tough.

In an era of political butterflies who flutter from party to party, Elton Onwu stands as an oak – weathering every storm without losing his roots. His story should be required reading for every young Nigerian entering politics. Not just how to be a politician, but how to be a true party man. Because at the end of the day, nations aren't built by those who leave at the first sign of trouble, but by those who stay and fight for what they believe in.

As Nigeria's democracy matures, we need more Eltons - fewer political tourists, more nation-builders; fewer fair-weather friends, more steadfast believers. Because at the end of the day, it is not those who shout the loudest but those who stay the longest who truly shape history. And by that measure, Elton Onwu's place in Nigeria's political annals is already secured

Twelve years on, Elton is still fighting. And for that, Nigerian politics is richer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng