A Nigerian man with two degrees said that he is earning peanuts as a salary in a bank despite his qualifications

The banker explained the plight of bank contract workers and how they are made to do the jobs of full-time staff

Many people who have a similar experience expressed their resignation, as some advised him to learn a skill

A Nigerian father of two, who earlier made a video about his 16 years in a bank with nothing to show for it, made another clip.

In his earlier video, the man complained that he worked tirelessly while getting peanuts as a bank worker.

Converting to full staff in Nigerian banks

As an update to his earlier viral content, the man gave details about how he has a degree and an MSc without using them.

He (@babashow1212) said that when he applied for a bank job in 2014, ASUU was on strike, and his school's senate had not confirmed their result. His VC's effort to plead with his employer fell on deaf ears.

The man said he had tried converting to a full staff but that still failed as he was told he was beyond the age limit for a full bank staff.

"When it is time to do conversion, they will tell you you are too old... They will make you act like a full staff to do the job so that the job can go on. And after you have done that assignment, you will go back to your normal contract job."

The banker said that it has not been easy for him as he could not just angrily leave because he has children to feed, despite his meagre salary.

Giving a scenario of being paid N120k salary, he said his transport for a week is N20,000, leaving out other bills like feeding to cater for.

Contract bank workers' welfare

He mentioned how banks overuse their contract staff for duties a full-time worker should do, without considering them for promotions.

The man stated that there was no place he had not applied to during the years. He mentioned Dangote, Nestle, and Coca-Cola as some of the companies he had sent applications.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Uncommon Josh said:

"I salute ur courage, my bank says I have passed the age for conversion. I have spent ten years and this is my last year, I can’t continue."

JayVax said:

"See ehn no one is too old to learn a skill sincerely, I was in 300L when our Medical Doctor started learning programming. So please do learn a skill, within 6 month of learning and the sad thing is, most times businesses need capital, but if you start by learning a skill, you can end up raising money to start up business."

andreaking_motivates said:

"With POS business all over the streets, ¾ of banking jobs are solved by street POS ...so banks cant employ many pple anymore."

sheehyss said:

"Bro you said the truth, and you're speaking on behalf of many contract staffs that are scared of speaking out."

Lawyer to the Bad Boys asked:

"Start your phd... in a federal uni, and switch to academia. So sorry, what did you study?"

The man replied:

"Accounting."

Sterling Bank increased workers' salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sterling Bank increased the salaries of its over 3,000 employees, with entry-level staffers now earning N528,000 monthly.

The 35% salary review across several cadres came after a seven per cent increase in January.

