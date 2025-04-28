The burial of Pope Francis may have come and gone, but many social media users are still reacting to it

One of the things that caught the attention of social media users was the orderliness observed during the burial

Despite the thousands of people that gathered at the St Peter Basilica at the Vatican, the event was still marked in remarkable orderliness

Many social media users are still reacting to the burial of the Pope and some photos that emerged from the global event.

During the burial, thousands of Catholic faithful and world leaders gathered at the Vatican, where they paid their last respects to the prepared church leader.

The priest said the organisation of the Pope's burial was top-notch. Photo credit: Facebook/Father Kelvin Ugwu and CNN.

One of the most remarkable sights at the event was the large number of people who came to witness the interment of the Pope.

According to some counts, over 200,000 people were at the St. Peter Basilica where the Pope lay in state.

Some social media users find it remarkable that the church was able to organise such a big event in a short while.

They insist that the organisational skills of the Catholic church were unrivalled, since the attendees were orderly.

Pope Francis was laid to rest in Rome according to his final wishes. Photo credit: Getty Images/Corbis News.

One of those who praised the Catholic church was Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Catholic priest.

He wrote on Facebook:

"I am proud of how everything was organized. Pope died on Monday, and in just 5 days, they put up everything and catered for over 200,000 people. This is the meaning of being ready at all times."

Father Ugwu, who is on a mission to the Gambia, was reacting to another post by Munachiso Obika, who was also praising the Catholic church for how it handled the burial.

Obika said:

"The burial of Pope Francis showcased the Catholic Church's outstanding organization, structure, and order, which are worthy of meticulous study. What is heavenly is heavenly. The first law in heaven is order. Over 200,000 people seating calmly in one space without push me I push you, no stampeding, no loss of human life or items."

See some Facebook reactions below:

Simon Peterkin said:

"Tomorrow, Sunday — instead of humbling themselves to reflect, pray, and mourn like true shepherds, some pastors will sadly still chase "relevance" by attacking the Catholic Church. The very man they once labeled the "anti-Christ" — Pope Francis — has gone to be with the Lord."

Blessing Ojochegbe Okpe said:

"When it has to do with orderliness and organised structure many pastors reference catholic, when its has to do with facilities management and institutions like school and hospitals many pastors reference catholic church I am not a catholic but I do commend them for commitment and dedication. Nonetheless, the goal is to make heaven irrespective of denomination."

Priest shares when new Pope will likely be selected

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that many reactions have trailed the passage of the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, who died in Rome.

The Pope died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, according to an announcement made by the Vatican.

Meanwhile, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu shared a post about when a new Pope would likely be chosen

