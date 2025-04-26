A Nigerian Reverend Father got people talking after he shared what he loved about the coffin of Pope Francis

He shared a photo of Pope Francis’ coffin as the Pope is laid to rest at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome

Many reacted as the Reverend Father shared what he loved about the coffin, as they prayed for Pope’s soul to rest in peace

A Nigerian reverend father, Kelvin Ugwu, shared what he loved most about Pope Francis’ coffin.

He shared a photo of the Pope’s covered coffin, which was displayed before his entombment.

Nigerian Reverend Father Shares What He Loves About Pope Francis' Coffin During Burial, People React

Source: Facebook

On his Facebook Page, Fr Kelvin Ugwu shared his admiration for the coffin as he prayed for the Pope to rest in peace.

He stated that he loved the simplicity of the coffin.

His Facebook post read:

“I love the simplicity of the coffin. Rest in peace, Pope Francis!”

See the coffin below:

Nigerian Reverend Father Shares What He Loves About Pope Francis' Coffin During Burial, People React

Source: Facebook

Activities at Pope Francis' burial

Legit.ng previously listed some of the activities that would take place before the burial of the Pope.

Hundreds of thousands of Catholic faithful gathered at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in central Rome, where the Pope was buried on Saturday, April 25, 2025.

There were some items placed in Pope Francis' coffin before it was sealed on Friday, April 25, 2025.

One of the items which was carefully sealed and placed in the coffin was a document called the Rogito.

The document contains the life and times of the late Pope Francis, beginning from when he was born and became a priest.

Vatican News reported that a part of the document referred to the Pope as a simple man who saw himself as one of the people.

It read:

“He was a simple and much-beloved pastor in his Archdiocese, traveling everywhere, even by subway and bus. He lived in an apartment and prepared his own dinner, because he felt himself one of the people."

Reactions as Nigerian priest admires Pope’s coffin

James Ocholi said:

"We can understand Pope Francis if we understand the Jesuit spirituality which is rooted in simplicity, humility, and poverty."

Peniel Godwin Ochie said:

"Exactly Pedro. That is the first thing I noticed and learned from the funeral mass of late Pop Francis."

Mike Adenuga said:

"If someone in Igbo land with high profile die it will be a carnival but they can't help a dieing soul....I love the simplicity, Rest in peace Papa Fransisco."

Augustine Emezuom said:

"Very simple coffin indeed."

Ssmson Friday said:

"Even in death they still buried him in an humble manner, God I pray I will be humble like late pope Francis."

Sylvester Nkeweshe said:

"This should be the standard and not the other way round. Rest in peace Pope Francis."

In a related story, a priest shared why 12 coins were placed on the Pope’s coffin

Priest shares when the new Pope will be selected

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that many reactions have trailed the passage of the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, who died in Rome.

The Pope died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, according to an announcement made by the Vatican.

However, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu shared a post about when a new Pope would likely be chosen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng