One of the items which was carefully sealed and placed in the coffin was a document called the Rogito.

The priest explained that the Rogito sumerises the life and times of the Pope. Photo credit: Facebook/Fada Mentor and Vatican News.

A Nigerian Catholic priest, Fada Mentor, shared the deep meaning of the document placed in the Pope's coffin by Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell.

According to him, the document contains a summary of the Pope's life and achievements while on earth.

Fada Mentor wrote:

"Watch the final moments when the Coffin of Pope Francis was sealed. There are some items that are placed in the Coffin before it is finally closed. All these things have meanings, very great and deep meanings. The ROGITO, which is a sealed document summarising the Pope's life and achievements (including his papal encyclicals all written out) will be read out aloud during the funeral and then placed in the coffin."

Meanwhile, Fada Mentor's post was corroborated in a report by Vatican News, which published the entire Rogito.

The document contains the life and times of the late Pope Francis, beginning from when he was born and became a priest.

A part of it referred to the Pope as a simple man who saw himself as one of the people.

It reads:

"He was a simple and much-beloved pastor in his Archdiocese, traveling everywhere, even by subway and bus. He lived in an apartment and prepared his own dinner, because he felt himself one of the people."

The document clearly stated that the late Pope presided over the Universal Church for 12 years, 8 months and 4 days.

The rogito states that Pope Francis had always paid attention to the poor when he was alive.

It noted:

"Always attentive to the least and to those discarded by society, Francis upon his election chose to live at the Domus Sanctae Marthae, because he could not do without contact with people, and from the first Holy Thursday he wished to celebrate the Mass of the Lord’s Supper outside the Vatican, visiting prisons, reception centers for the disabled, or those addicted to drugs. He urged priests always to be ready to administer the sacrament of mercy, to have the courage to leave the sacristies to go in search of the lost sheep, and to keep the church doors open to welcome those desirous of encountering the Face of God the Father."

