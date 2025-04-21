After the death of Pope Francis, many social media users took to several platforms to mourn the departed church leader

Many people extolled the good qualities of the late leader of the Vatican, who died at 7:35am on Easter Monday, 2025

One of those who rected is a Nigerian Facebook user, Charles Awuzie, who said Pope Francis lived a life of sacrifice

Many people around the world have continued to mourn the death of Pope Francis, who died on Monday, April 21.

After the announcement of the Pope's death, many social media users shared their reactions.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, who announced the death of the Pope, was quoted as saying:

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Pope Francis lived a life of sacrifice, says Nigerian man

Meanwhile, in a reaction he posted on Facebook, A Nigerian man, Charles Awuzie, extolled the great qualities of the departed Pontiff.

He said the late Pope sacrificed many things, including not having a wife and children, dedicating his life to the church.

He wrote:

"The Pope is dead. What a life of sacrifice - no wife, no biological child and no worldly pleasure. He denied himself of the world to secure the moral authority to correct the world. What a life of sacrifice. I admire Catholicism. Rest in Peace beloved Pope. You have the respect of the world."

Facebook reactions to death of Pope Francis

Finn Juul said:

"Without mentioning the US and the American administration by name, no one was in any doubt about the Pope's disapproval of America's handling of their work on the world stage, as Vance thought he was doing a media stunt by being filmed with the Pope, who must be said to have the power of the word, even against tyrants, right to the end."

Chidinma Princess Fakayode said:

"The tussle for another Pope begins. The most organised institution in the body of Christ. The Catholic Church. Rest on, Soldier of Christ."

Osai Josephine Nkechi said:

"Rest in peace, dear Pope Francis. Thank you for your sacrifices for the church and humanity."

Who will be the next Pope?

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, after Pope Francis was announced dead, some people are wondering who would succeed him.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that the Papal head had passed away.

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might possibly succeed the Pope, who died at 88.

