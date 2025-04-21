Many reactions have trailed the passage of the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, who died in Rome

The Pope died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, according to an announcement made by the Vatican

Meanwhile, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu shared a post about when a new Pope would likely be chosen

The Papal seat has become vacant following the death of Pope Francis, who died on Monday morning.

The Pope passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88, a development that threw his followers into mourning.

The Pope died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Father Kelvin Ugwu and Getty Images/ Buda Mendes.

In a post made on Instagram by Vatican News, it was revealed that the Pope died at 7:35am.

According to the post, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, announced the death of Pope Francis from the Casa Santa Marta.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell was quoted as saying:

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Father Kevlin Ugwo said a new Pope might likely emerge in a few days. Photo credit: Facebook/Father Kelvin Ugwu and Instagram/Vatican News.

When will a new Pope be selected?

Meanwhile, a Nigerian Catholic priest has reacted to the passage of the Pope with a post on Facebook.

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu extoled the qualities of the Catholic church and how orderly an institution it is.

He said:

"The structure and organization of the Catholic Church that I wrote about is best seen at the death of the Pope and the election of a new Pope. Every detail is factored in and everyone knows what to do."

Father Ugwu said, based on tradition, a new Pope will likely be selected within the next 15 to 20 days.

His words:

"The basics for now is that. The seat of the papacy is vacant. This is what is known as Sede Vacante. Cardinal Kevin (the camerlengo) now assumes temporary leadership in administrative matters. At mass, the name of the Pope is also omitted until a new Pope is elected. And hopefully, between 15-20 days after the death of the Pope, the Cardinals will meet in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope."

Reactions to death of Pope Francis

Jude Ekenedilichukwu said:

"They should please leave racism and politics aside and turn to Africa this time. Africa has cardinals who are most qualified as candidates. They should give Africa a sense of belonging for once."

Prosper Chisom said:

"Cardinal arinze suppose be the new pope, let us seat and be watching their EMILOKON politics inside the Catholic church."

Who will be the next Pope?

After Pope Francis was announced dead, some people are wondering who would succeed him.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that the Papal head had passed away.

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might possibly succeed the Pope, who died at 88.

