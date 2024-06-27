A Nigerian man who installed solar energy has been selling green electricity to his neighbour since 2023

The man got a metre to ensure that the neighbor did not overload the energy he was supplying her

Selling the energy at N183 per Kw, the solar user said the woman had not consumed up to 500 kW since 2023

A young Nigerian man who installed over 5KVA solar energy with tubular batteries is now selling out power.

In a video, the man said despite the rainfall a day before, his solar system still charged well.

The man installed a Felicity inverter for his system. Photo source: @emmyinverters

Supplying power from solar electricity

He (@emmyinverters) revealed he had been selling out his solar energy to his female neighbour since June 2023 at N183 per kW (Kilowatt).

He installed a meter that monitors the neighbour's loads to ensure she does not consume more than 440w of energy at once.

The man stated that the woman's consumption had not exceeded 401 kW since supplying her with solar energy.

Adeolu asked:

"Are you just calculating or you can set a limit to what she can use?"

The man replied:

"I set a limit. Once her load exceed 440w are power cuts off. It comes back ON after 30secs. It will trip whenever the load exceed 440w."

hqrd said:

"You don turn Nepa."

AKA said:

"Haba! be like na 1 energy bulb ur neighbor get."

The man replied:

"She can use 440w load doesn't mean she's loading the system with 440w load. Her load is often 190w max, it exceed when she runs blender for few mins. Na person wey no dey too dey house too.

"And light dere dey, 70% of the time. Anything there's nepa, she doesn't use my solar power. She changes over on her end and turn ON her AC, she like AC well well."

Mayor of Isoko said:

"You get better neighbor, my own no go pay."

The man answered:

"You disconnect them! comfort doesn't come free."

cooshowrow asked:

"Please to have something like this will cost me how much?"

He said:

"N2.7m."

Power management with solar electricity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man passionate about solar energy shared his 8-year journey of going green.

The man said the thirst for energy independence made him conscious of how many watts his home appliances consume.

