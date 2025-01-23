A Nigerian lady shared her experience with her father when she was registering for her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

She shared how her father wanted to force her to study Mass Communication, whereas she wanted to study Theatre Arts

Her stance sparked debate, as many reacted to how she stood her ground against her parents’ wishes

A Nigerian lady got people after sharing her experience with her parents before her admission into the university.

She said that when she wanted to buy her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) form, her father said he wanted her to study mass communication.

In a video by @becky___bee2, the lady said she defied her father’s orders and put in her dream course, Theatre Arts while registering for her first Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2019.

She revealed that she put in Obafemi Awolowo University but scored 199 during the UTME and didn’t get admission.

After seeing her score, the lady said her father took her to two polytechnics in Ogun State to study Mass Communication.

She said she didn't bother to check if they offered her admission because she was determined to study her dream course.

Lady rewrites UTME to study dream course

The lady said the issue of her course choice caused quarrels between her parents because her dad wanted her to study mass com at all costs.

She said she registered for UTME again in 2020 at Onabisi Onabanjo University without informing her parents because she still wanted to apply for theatre arts.

The lady said she scored 199 again and informed her parents about it.

She said:

“I sat for my Post-UTME And they gave me admission. I told him that they’ve given me admission and he should come and pay acceptance fee. Some of you, it would get to a stage that you have to be stubborn… Now I’m a graduate in Theatre Arts.”

Reactions trail lady’s JAMB experience

@Ego oyibo said:

"Wrote jamb 2021 they didn't give me an admission,wrote 2022,2024 still no admission,guess who's going again in 2025? still me. My family has been telling me to apply for poly I said NO!"

@youallbadfriend said:

"This story resemble my own. When he no wan give me acceptance fees I carry him shoe sell."

@Creamy-Ace said:

"Some of the things my parents advised me to dat I refused then I’m regretting now!! So some parent’s decisions are best."

@Oma said:

"If you allow your parents they will control you forever. Na how i turn black sheep."

