A Nigerian man built a big house in Nigeria after working in the United Kingdom for five months

A fellow Nigerian in the UK narrated what the man told him, as he unveiled the strategies he used in saving

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on how the man saved money, as some expressed disbelief

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom succeeded in building a house in Nigeria after working in the foreign country for five months.

Another Nigerian in the UK, identified as Austino, shared the man’s story and opened up about his strategy.

Man in UK builds house after working 5 months in UK Man shares how he saved.

In a video by @austinopapas on TikTok, the man narrated how the man he met shared his savings strategy with him.

Man builds house from 5 months' salary in UK

According to Austino, the man and his wife relocated to the UK with their two children, and the man came with a study visa.

After studying, the man started working in a warehouse while his wife was doing a care job in the UK.

As his visa neared expiration, the man and his wife tried to get a Certificate of Sponsorship (Cos), all to no avail.

Austino noted that the man had decided to return to Nigeria with his family, ans showed him the big house he built with his five months salary in UK.

The man said:

“Within five months, the man open him phone show me, the kind house wey dem do erect, me sef, I weak as I see the house.”

Man reveals strategy for saving in UK

Austino noted that the man revealed that he was able to save the money because they used his wife’s salary for the running of the house.

The man’s salary, however, was sent back to Nigeria for his house project.

Austino stated that the man and his family bought their clothes from charity stores and not in supermarkets.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s story about saving in UK

@Gregory Ononye said:

"I don’t advise anyone to back to Nigeria at this point, that money he used to build mansion in Nigeria 🇳🇬 can be used to buy COS and work for sometime, yes in this country you can save money."

Maximus said:

"Baba what is the return of Investment, like how much you take relocate your family before."

Caju said:

"Enough sense, some people will still say it’s not possible.."

Yusuf Sulaimon said:

"Maybe na small bungalow house on top cheap land them build."

Esimogu Ogechi said:

"You are right bro all of us has plans."

uchennamdi262 said:

"Everything na planning money dey uk,ppl no go no."

In related stories, a man became a house owner after 4 years in the UK, while a couple celebrated after buying their first house.

Nigerian lady buys house in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with a Tier 2 visa went viral as she bought her first house in the United Kingdom.

She gave details of how she saw the house, made the payment, and sealed the deal, which made her a landlady.

Many who came across the video made enquiries and congratulated the lady on her new achievement.

