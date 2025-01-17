A Nigerian lady with a tier 2 visa went viral as she bought her first house in the United Kingdom

She gave details of how she saw the house, made the payment, and sealed the deal, which made her a landlady

Many who came across the video made enquiries and congratulated the lady on her new achievement

A Nigerian lady celebrated her latest achievement in the United Kingdom.

The lady with a tier 2 visa shared how she bought her first house as a solo buyer in the UK.

She flaunted her house keys. Photo: @datnaijagirll

A tier 2 Visa is the main immigration route for skilled workers who wish to enter the UK to take up employment, according to a UK website.

In the video by @datnaijagirll on TikTok, the lady shared how she had been saving to buy her house.

Lady shared how she purchased UK house

She said she signed up for the email list of a development agency, where she was informed about a house that was ready to be moved into.

The lady went on to reserve the property and visited the one she wanted to buy.

She said:

“We got in and it was perfect. Almost everything is already in place and they even had a 5% contribution towards my deposit. This was so huge.”

Lady makes deposit for UK home

She noted that after making a deposit, she had to wait for the completion date after going through the necessary checks.

“So the completion date is finally here. I had gone for a home demonstration a day before where they showed me how things work in the house. So today, I was signing the documents and I got my keys.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady buys UK house

Many who came across the video enquired and congratulated the lady on her new home.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@girlcalledbliss said:

"Na only food I Dey use my own money chop. Anyways congratulations."

@kingoflaughte4 said:

"Make your village people no see this video."

@Soniazone said:

"I support buying old house and renovating. New houses.. Emm no."

@Doyinphalz said:

"Please how much was your repayment after paying 5% deposit and was thier mortgage advisor free cos I already have mine,their recommended solicitor how much did he charge please."

@Omolara said:

"Do you have a video on how to achieve this as a solo buyer."

Source: Legit.ng