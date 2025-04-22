A Nigerian man working in a commercial bank for 16 years has cried out for help on social media

He shared his sad experience about working in a bank, as he asked people to help him with a job

Many reacted as the master’s degree holder complained about his present condition as a banker

A Nigerian man cried out over his condition after working in a bank for 16 years.

He narrated how he had remained in one position without promotion for those years, despite having a master’s degree.

In a video by @babashowcomedy on TikTok, the man narrated how he was treated at the bank, adding that he felt used.

He said:

“It’s my 16th year of working in a commercial bank. I’m not too happy because it’s like I’ve been used for the past 16 years, doing my work diligently. Look at the time I’m leaving for work as usual. It’s as if I’m being used.”

The man also added that he was looking for a better job.

The video was captioned:

“16 years in banking and nothing to show for it, commercial banks in nigeria will succk you dry.”

In another post, the man revealed that he had a bachelor’s and master’s degree, adding that he had three children.

He added in the comments:

“Not too surprised by how people see contract staff in banks. Truth is, nobody plans to stay that long on contract, life just happens. That video I posted shows a bit of what many of us face at work.”

Reactions as banker of 16 years cries out

@Life is beautiful said:

"For 16 years, I strongly believed you should have access to loan that you used to establish viable business as well....the only advantages you guys had is easy access to loan."

@finestbarrretta said:

"Bro we are on d same shoe, mine is 18 years by October! But the grades are quicker for the gen z now."

@Frizzy said:

"Why you self go do contract role for 16th year? Cos I'm sure if it's a full time role.. a lot of banks will be rushing you with ur 16 years experience."

@Heritage said:

"Thank God for japa… 10 years no be moimoi for commercial bank in Nigeria."

@Adaora Annie said:

"Na bankers broke pass. Only the female ones Dey see money."

@Olufemi said:

"Bro I worked for 14years I can testify. Until I left last year September and come to UK I realized that have wasted all my years."

In related stories, a man opened a carwash business after months of unsuccessful job-hunting, while another became a banker after years in medical school.

Lady leaves banking job to become barber

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady resigned from the bank to begin her barbing and hairstyling business.

She gave an update on how her beauty business was going, saying that she’d do it again in a heartbeat.

Many who came across the post encouraged the lady and shared similar experiences with their careers.

