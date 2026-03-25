A Nigerian lady studying in the United Kingdom as an international student decided to return home to visit her family

She shared how she was afraid that she might be denied entry into the UK while returning abroad after she visited Nigeria

The student narrated what happened at the airport and the border, which allowed her to be allowed back into the UK

A Nigerian lady who was on a UK student visa shared her experience at the border while returning abroad.

She had travelled to Nigeria for a visit and, after spending a month, decided to return.

A UK-based student who visited family in Nigeria shares why she was allowed entry while returning abroad. Photo: @ediniabasi

Source: TikTok

Lady visiting Nigeria returns on UK student visa

Identified on TikTok as @ediniabasi, the lady said that on getting to the airport, she was asked for her share code to confirm that she had the right to return to the UK.

After confirmation, she was asked to take a picture of the officer’s screen and show it at the boarding gate.

On her arrival at the UK border, she was asked how long she had spent in Nigeria before being asked to go through.

Her video was captioned:

“For anyone who’s scared to travel back home on a student visa, here’s everything i wish someone told me before i did it.”

She added in the comments:

“So technically you can travel as long as your student visa is still valid, there’s no official rule that says you need 5 or 6 months left. But I would say just make sure you have enough time that border control won’t question why you’re coming back with very little time left on your visa. Also check if any country you’re transiting through requires a certain amount of validity on your visa before you fly. But you’re not trapped in the UK.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady's return to UK

Many who came across the lady's video on TikTok shared their observations and made further enquiries.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

BecomingDetoun said:

"Same sissssss. I was so scared for nothing. they only asked the name of my school and course when I was coming back."

NeySilk said:

"Guyy you give very good information… Thank you."

Ufuoma said:

"One whole month at home! I Love it for you Girl."

PhysioMan said:

"I thought I can only travel during holiday."

Ada Bekee said:

"Very valid information."

Deiraa said:

"Happy you made this trip."

Tomi said:

"Wait. So if I have less than 5 months on my visa, I cannot travel out of the uk?"

A UK student visa holder who visited Nigeria returns abroad and shares her experience. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng