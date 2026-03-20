Deborah Enenche, the eldest daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche, who was under fire for her adornments have posted again

She had trended after a Mother’s Day post that sparked criticism because of her adornments, particularly her leg jewellery

In her latest Facebook post, she ignored naysayers as she posted a new photo, sparking another round of criticism

Deborah Enenche, daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has posted another photo amid criticism from netizens.

She drew the ire of netizens after posting photos of herself on Mother's Day, with one of the photos focusing on her legs.

Pastor Paul Enenche’s Daughter Ignores Critics as She Posts New Photo Online, Sparks Fresh Debate

Source: Facebook

Many netizens criticised her after noticing that she wore a toe ring and a leg chain, which they considered inappropriate for a pastor's daughter.

Deborah Enenche posts new photo on Facebook

Amid criticism for her leg jewellery, the pastor’s daughter posted a new photo on the evening of March 19, 2026.

She posted a flier of an event on her Facebook page, where she would be ministering as a musical artiste.

The post was captioned:

“Prepare for a life-changing encounter with Jesus!!! See you tomorrow!!”

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens continue to criticise Deborah Enenche

Despite ignoring critics and posting about her event, netizens still continued to drag her in the comment section.

Amarachi Anyanwu said:

"With leg chain, tattons, double earings and nose pieced."

Usman Abdulkrim said:

"Can someone help...me, I think she is married na . Why still Debee Paul Enenche?"

Wisdom Micheal said:

"Keeping making impart... Let the backbiters remain at your back."

Lagos Talior Jenny said:

"Why is she still bearing her father's name."

Marvelous Ubienu said:

"Confidence Maye Utomi please what do you have to say about this? Is she not married and is she not supposed to have her husband's name attached to hers?"

Rims Mshelia said:

"Have you removed those leg chains and rings on ur legs. Abi we should just ignore dem? If I attend dis program make i bend."

Chenimuya Martina said:

"Wow! David Diga Hernandez is coming to Nigeria. Oh Lord I pray to experience the move you will make through this your servant in this program. I bless you oh Lord, for the good work you began in my life through his ministry. I pray that you will use him mightily in this program. In Jesus name. Amen."

Onyenma Prince said:

"She still dey answer her papa name? Why not her husband name?"

Favour Eloi said:

"Some people will not just mind their business. Helpers of God that are helping him judge Debbie. Well done oooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported how Paul Enenche's family reacted after Deborah welcomed her baby.

Lady writes letter to Paul Enenche about daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a concerned lady penned an open letter to the founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Pastor Dr Paul Enenche, concerning his eldest daughter, Deborah.

She asked the preacher some thought-provoking questions bordering on his daughter's multiple piercings and adornments.

Source: Legit.ng