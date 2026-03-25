A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming post on Facebook appreciating her brother for his financial support

In a now-viral video shared via her official account, she dubbed him the best brother in the world for seeing her through nursing college

The emotional video captured her falling to the ground and appreciating him in the presence of her colleagues

A Nigerian lady's heartfelt gratitude towards her brother has warmed the hearts of many on social media.

The lady's emotional tribute to her brother, who supported her through nursing college, went viral, touching the hearts of people who came across her post.

Lady praises brother for seeing her through school. Photo credit: @Nancie Douglas/Facebook.

Source: TikTok

Nurse appreciates brother for financial support

The Facebook user, identified as @Nancie Douglas, shared a video that captured an emotional moment between her and her brother.

In the clip, she got so emotional as she expressed her appreciation for his support, particularly his financial assistance that helped her complete her nursing studies.

Her colleagues were present as she fell to her knees and bowed to him, overwhelmed by her emotions.

The lady's brother had taken on a great role in her life, shouldering responsibilities that went beyond that of a sibling.

She acknowledged his efforts, noting that he had been a constant source of support, never once turning her away even when resources were scarce.

His caring nature and generosity had made an impact on her life, and she was deeply grateful to him.

She captioned the post:

"Na brother wey see me through nursing college I go now for. Shout out to the best brother in the world who has been taking the responsibility of a FATHER in our lives, for never saying NO whenever I call, even if you don’t have at the time you’ve never made excuses, thank you so much for always coming through for me and for playing the major role. I’m deeply indepted."

Lady shares emotional clip of brother who saw her through nursing school. Photo credit: @Nancie Douglas/Facebook.

Source: TikTok

Reactions

as lady appreciates brother

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Joseph Osagie said:

"Caption, brother wey see me through. Some think say na bFrnd whichever ways your honouring him like this may joy feel your life and many good shall FOLLOW you as long as your heart remain good."

Tansy said:

"With this gratitude act am seeing in you girl, you're going places honestly, only if you maintain it this way. Some would never even say proper thank you to their own parents let alone brothers or laying down this way. Instead they'll be challenging them bcuz of Man."

Taiwo said:

"Honestly this is so emotional and interesting I love the girl attitude and her submission to her brother please keep it up you shall go far and become successful in life dear."

Jashi added:

"This is beautiful, her gratitude to her brother is emotional. God bless my brother Ayegba Jashi greatly for your care & support and always looking out for us your siblings."

See the post below:

Lady appreciates brother who paid fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady achieved her dream of becoming a masters degree holder.

The lady said her dream would not have come to pass if it were not for her elder brother, who paid her fees.

Source: Legit.ng