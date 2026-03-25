Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor has spoken after earning his first call-up to the Italian U21 national team

Ahanor was born in Italy to Nigerian parents and was only eligible for Nigeria until he acquired citizenship

Italy called him up for the young Azzurri in a show of intent, and believe after acquiring his Italian passport

Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor has spoken after earning his first call-up to the Italian U21 national team in a move that could spell the end for Nigeria’s chase.

Ahanor was born in Italy but was not eligible to represent the senior national team until he acquired citizenship when he turned 18 in February.

Honest Ahanor earns first Italy call-up amid Nigeria's interest. Photo by Luca Amedeo Bizzarri.

Source: Getty Images

The Italians moved quickly to secure the future of one of the brightest defenders in European football amid concrete interest from Nigeria.

The Atalanta defender earned his first international call-up to the Azzurri U21 ahead of their international friendlies against North Macedonia and Sweden.

His maiden call-up came after acquiring citizenship when he turned 18 in February, as he was not eligible for it prior due to an Italian rule on second-generation citizenship.

Ahanor speaks after Italy call-up

Atalanta star Ahanor has spoken after earning his first Italian call-up, a move that signals that he could be committing his long-term future to Italy.

“Wearing such an important jersey as Italy's is indescribable, regardless of how many times you've worn it or the opportunities you've had in the past,” he told FIGC.

“Being able to represent your country, the place you live in, and that's in your blood, is a powerful feeling that makes all the sacrifices worthwhile.”

His first call-up is with the U21, and he admitted that it wouldn't have mattered what level he was invited to, and he would be ready to play for any team.

“Regardless of whether it's the senior national team or an under-17 team, Italy is always Italy. Obviously, that could be an additional source of satisfaction, but my focus is only on these two matches and on thinking about doing well here,” he added.

Ahanor was not the only Nigeria-eligible player called up for the Little Blues; Michael Kayode was also invited to Silvio Baldini’s side in March.

According to Football Italia, senior national team head coach Gennaro Gattuso snubbed the Brentford star in the playoff squad despite recent performances.

Gennaro Gattuso snubs Michael Kayode from Italy's first team. Photo by George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

The 22-year-old right-back’s snub raises questions over Gattuso’s selection process for the national team ahead of the crucial playoff match.

In the Nigerian media, his snub suggests he was not highly valued by the Italians and could inform his decision to switch to Nigeria, which has been on his trail.

The Nigeria Football Federation remains keen on convincing Kayode to play for the Super Eagles, and his latest snub could serve as an encouragement.

Buffon sends message to Gattuso

Legit.ng previously reported that Gianluigi Buffon sent a message to Gennaro Gattuso to invite Kayode to the national team due to his performances.

The legendary goalkeeper told his former international teammate that the national team is for players who are doing well, regardless of their age.

Source: Legit.ng