A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment that she reunited with her mother

According to the lady she had been away for about six years before deciding to return to her hometown in Nkwerre, Imo state

Heartfelt reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to share in their joy

A Nigerian lady experienced an emotional moment after returning to her hometown in Nkwerre, Imo State, following six years away.

The highlight of her visit was her reunion with her mother and other family members, who welcomed her back with great joy and celebration.

Nigerian lady returns home after six years away. Photo credit: @kayandmore/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady returns home after 6 years

Her journey back home also coincided with a painful moment, as she returned for the burial arrangements of her uncle, whom she admitted played a positive role in her life.

Identified as @kayandmore on TikTok, the lady captured the moment she arrived in her hometown after a long absence.

She returned after six years away and surprised her mother alongside her siblings, leading to an emotional family moment.

Her trip back was also connected to arrangements for her late uncle’s funeral, as she honoured his memory and the influence he had on her upbringing.

The clip captured the emotional reactions that followed her arrival, as relatives expressed happiness at her unexpected return.

She captioned the post:

"Seeing Nkwerre my village again after 6 years. Surprised my mum and my siblings. I returned home to lay my uncle to rest. My uncle impacted my life positively."

Nigerian lady shares moment she reunited with her family after 6 years. Photo credit: @kayandmore/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady returns after 6 years

The clip circulated on TikTok, sparking emotional reactions from viewers who engaged in the comment section.

Many netizens were moved by the display of love between mother and daughter, as well as the celebration that accompanied her return to the village.

@ladyJ said:

"Ratel Queen:Welcome my sis."

@She's peaceful said:

"Which part of Nkwerre are you from sis."

@Maureen Ezebuihe said:

"After 6 good years, una dey stay ooooo."

@presh said:

"Welcome home nnem."

@ladyJRatel Queen said:

"Nkwerre sweet ooo I no fit stay one year."

@Gada said:

"This how i imagined my reunion with my mother would be but unfortunately she died before i can go one day back to my country."

@tabithaugccreatoruk said:

"Dear God, all I ask for this day with tears in my eyes is that you not only spare the life of my mum but keep her in sound health for her to reap the fruit of her labour. This is so beautiful!"

@Mama added:

"I wish I could see my mom one more time in my life time, everyday I wish I meet her somewhere mostly when am traveling I always look outside the window hoping to see her smiling at me."

See the post below:

Lady reunites with her school mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady reunited with her former school mother 19 years after losing contact following secondary school graduation.

She had earlier shared an old black-and-white photo on social media, appealing for help to locate her school mother.

Source: Legit.ng