Unity Bank reassures stakeholders of full compliance and financial stability amid recapitalisation deadline concerns

Proposed merger with Providus Bank aims to exceed minimum capital requirements and enhance competitiveness in Nigeria's banking sector

Central Bank support boosts Unity Bank's Tier-1 capital, positioning it well above regulatory benchmarks for national banks

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Unity Bank has firmly dismissed reports suggesting it failed to meet the recapitalisation threshold set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, reassuring stakeholders that it remains fully compliant and financially stable.

The bank issued a detailed clarification amid growing concerns in the financial market as the March 31, 2026, deadline for banks to meet new capital requirements draws closer. According to Unity Bank, the reports misrepresent its current position and progress.

Unity Bank reveals its true capital position ahead of CBN recapitalisation deadline. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

Confident of surpassing regulatory threshold

In its statement, Unity Bank emphasised that it is not only compliant but also on track to exceed the required capital base.

“Unity Bank is fully compliant with the directive,” the lender stated, stressing that its financial standing has significantly improved through strategic initiatives already underway.

The bank pointed to a structured business combination as a major step toward strengthening its capital base, positioning it well above regulatory expectations.

Strategic merger with Providus Bank boosts capital

A central pillar of Unity Bank’s recapitalisation strategy is its proposed merger with Providus Bank, a move that has received backing from regulators.

According to the bank, the merger has been carefully designed to not only meet but surpass the minimum capital requirement for a national banking licence.

The combined entity is expected to create a stronger mid-tier banking player capable of competing more effectively in Nigeria’s evolving financial sector.

The bank also revealed that the apex bank has supported the merger plan, reinforcing confidence in the process and its expected outcome.

Tier-1 capital boost strengthens financial position

Another major boost to Unity Bank’s financial standing is the conversion of prior financial support from the Central Bank into Tier-1 capital.

This move has significantly enhanced the quality of the bank’s capital, pushing the combined capital base of both institutions beyond the N200 billion benchmark required for national banks.

By strengthening its core capital, Unity Bank says it has built a solid buffer against economic uncertainties while improving its ability to support customers and business growth.

Final approvals and integration are near completion

Unity Bank disclosed that the merger process has already cleared key regulatory and corporate hurdles, including approvals from the Central Bank, shareholders, and the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a Punch report.

Integration efforts between both banks are currently in progress, with systems and operations being aligned to ensure a seamless transition for customers and stakeholders.

The bank added that only final legal formalities remain, with court sanction expected in the coming days, well ahead of the regulatory deadline.

Call for accurate reporting amid market sensitivity

As speculation continues to circulate, Unity Bank urged the media and the public to rely on verified information, noting the sensitive nature of banking sector developments.

The lender reiterated its commitment to transparency and stability, assuring customers, investors, and partners that it is focused on building a stronger, more resilient financial institution.

Olayemi Cardoso-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) moves to wind down the recapitalisation programme on March 31, 2026. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Twitter

With the recapitalisation deadline fast approaching, Unity Bank’s clarification aims to restore confidence and underscore its readiness to operate above regulatory expectations in Nigeria’s banking landscape.

Three Nigerian banks yet to meet capital requirement

Legit.ng earlier reported that CBN has revealed that three Nigerian banks are yet to meet the new minimum capital requirements introduced as part of its banking sector recapitalisation programme.

The disclosure comes just weeks before the regulatory deadline of March 31, 2026, raising attention across the financial industry as institutions race to comply with the new capital thresholds.

According to the apex bank, the majority of lenders have successfully strengthened their capital base, with only a small number still undergoing final verification of their financial positions.

Source: Legit.ng