Nigerian singer Davido had many in their emotions after a video of his lookalike surfaced online

In the trending video, the young man visited an undisclosed market as he created a scene there

The businessmen and women around the premises came out of their stalls to joyfully welcome the Afrobeats star, which got many talking online

A video of a Nigerian man who resembles singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, went viral.

In the viral video, the young man stopped by a local market, and the female traders around rushed to greet him.

Davido’s lookalike causes excitment at market. Credit: @davido, @xbanksdm/TikTok

Source: Instagram

While many people online immediately recognised the Afrobeat star's doppelganger, the market woman had a harder time figuring it out.

Most of them could be heard screaming, "I love you, Davido," while others stared in wonder.

Watch the video below:

Still on celebrity lookalikes, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid became another topic of discussion online after his internet lookalike identified as Whizzberry bumped into him at an event.

This happened whenthe Kese hitmaker visited Fuji star Wasiu Omogbolahan aka KWAM1’s family house to pay condolences over the death of the latter’s mum.

During his time in his senior colleague’s compound in Ijebu, the young man known on social media as Wizkid’s lookalike gained access to greet the Afrobeats star. Wizkid was seen leaving with his team after spending a couple of hours with K1 and his family.

The young man who also seems to be an aspiring artist blocked the Grammy winner and his team as they were walking to their cars to leave the premises. On seeing Wizkid’s DJ Tunez, he exchanged a handshake with him, then went on to prostrate for his idol.

Wizkid in a show of love asked Whizzberry how he was doing and also about his father which threw netizens off balance. Many wondered about the Kese singer’s style of thinking for asking a stranger about their dad.

Davido’s lookalike and market women. Credit: @xbanksdm

Source: Instagram

The young man who also seems to be an aspiring artist blocked the Grammy winner and his team as they were walking to their cars to leave the premises. On seeing Wizkid’s DJ Tunez, he exchanged a handshake with him, then went on to prostrate for his idol.

Wizkid in a show of love asked Whizzberry how he was doing and also about his father which threw netizens off balance. Many wondered about the Kese singer’s style of thinking for asking a stranger about their dad.

Netizens react to video of Davido’s lookalike

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

withma said:

"After the woman kon finally know say you no be davido she go swear for you 😂😂😂."

dafoy.hair said:

"It’s when he does not drop money they will know this na TEMU version😂."

Dola said:

"She nor love Davido cuz if she truly love Davido she should be able to recognize him😅

official_lummalki wrote:

"Oh oh mummys don’t know this one is FAfido not DAVIDO."

i.am.differenttt said:

"Incomplete davido 😂 this davido still dey download."

danzel62 wrote:

"Real humans love Davido😍😍😍😍. I know it’s not the real Davido but they thought he’s Davido."

Davido praises Chioma during interview

Legit.ng earlier reported that part of the conversation Davido had with the hosts of The Breakfast Club was about his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

The Nigerian Afrobeat singer went on to share beautiful things about her character and how she manages his excesses.

He also commended her for being calm and understanding, rather than choosing to chase clout like most celebrity wives would.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng