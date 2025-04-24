Nigerian actor Uzor Arukwe made waves online as he shared one of the scandals that hit his career

The Love in Every Word superstar, in a recent interview, opened up on rumours of being gay and having gay friends

In the video that caught the attention of many, Uzor also spoke about a male figure who was rumoured to be his lover, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actor Uzor Arukwe has opened up on one of the scandals that was once tied to him.

In a recent interview that has gone viral, Uzor mentioned that he had been accused of being gay and was paired with a particular male figure.

The movie star, fondly known as Odogwu Parara for his role in Love In Every Word, revealed that he was taken aback when the rumour first reached him.

On the other hand, Uzor expressed excitement about the controversy and argued that such is linked to fame.

Odogwu Parara Uzor Arukwe debunks gay rumours. Credit: @uzor.arukwe

Source: Instagram

He further revealed that he has a lot of gay friends whom he loves and is comfortable to have them around.

Uzor stressed that he would not accept being misidentified simply because certain individuals are like that.

He did, however, state that if he were gay, he would have been "one of the hottest around." According to Love In Every Word's star, it was best to let God judge.

Odogwu Parara Uzor Arukwe trends online as he tackles gay rumours. Credit: @uzor.arukwe

Source: Instagram

The lively actor noted that if he were gay, he would have owned up to it.

His words, in part:

“I have a lot of gay friends, I love them; if being gay was my sexuality, I would own it and I’d be one of the hottest around…”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Uzor Arukwe’s interview video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

faviva_luchee said:

"Ah why him just talk like mumu here😂."

richorchards said:

"Nigerians!!! , so you people will automatically blacklist someone for this... Comments here are mindblowing 😂😂😂."

nmmmmmmmmmmmaaaaaa said:

"Uzor don't do this to yourself... Damnn you've worked too hard for this na. Where's his Manager?"

the_poshlady said:

"Hmm, Odogwu doesn't know Nigerians, one wrong move and they'll change it for him. As a hot star, he has to be careful with what he says out there."

bigbenny_ent said:

"You can’t have Nde okpo ntu as a friend and be comfortable what is the friendship all about."

nikki.baddie1 said:

"No Fr…having a friend that is gay or lesbian is their own life. As far as they don’t try to influence me. What’s my business with ur sexuality??? When we’re together act normal. When we’re not then u can do ur stuff."

mona_achile said:

"Odugwu please…. Which popular nollywood actor or even the obvious one has ever admitted they gay?"

brightdgeniu wrote:

"This guy dn fucck up! You didn't need to go into details for such question or conversation make you no go ruin the accolades u're getting, Naija no dey like all these kind talks oo especially wen dem dn dey like you."

Lady meets Uzor Arukwe at restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her excitement as she met with Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe, at a restaurant.

She made a video with him and shared her observations about him during their unexpected meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng