A Nigerian lawyer has said that the payment of bride price is what validates paternity under the Igbo law

He explained the reason for his statement as he talked about what happens when a woman bears children outside of wedlock

The man also shared what men should do if they wanted to claim a child under the Igbo customary law

A Nigerian lawyer, Stan Alieke, made strong claims about the Igbo customary law, as it pertained to paternity.

The lawyer shared how bride price was the only way to validate paternity in Igboland, and not even DNA.

He said the bride price validates paternity in Igboland and not DNA.

He made the statement on his Instagram story and shared the screenshot on his Facebook page.

Alieke said that if a man was yet to pay the bride price of the woman who has a child for him, that child was said to be fatherless.

He added that the man can only claim the child if he paid the bride price of the mother, even if the woman died.

Lawyer shares why child may take mother’s surname

According to Alieke, a child whose father was yet to pay the mother’s bride price would take the mother’s surname.

He said:

“Under the Igbo customary law, payment of bride price is what validates paternity and not even DNA. This means that if your father is yet to pay the bride price on your mother, you will be presumed to be fatherless.

“Also, you as a father of the child will not be allowed to take the child until you have paid the bride price on the mum even if the mum is dead.

“A child that the father has not paid the mother’s bride price will have to take the surname of the mother and the mother’s family would have custody of the child until the father comes and pays the bride price or until the child becomes an adult. #knowthelaw.”

Those who came across the post on his Facebook page agreed with his stance.

