A Nigerian woman shared her opinion on the new development concerning Obi Cubana’s family

The billionaire had earlier posted about which of his sons was next of kin after his adopted son had claimed the title

The woman weighed in on the situation and suggested how the father of five should have handled things

A Nigerian woman, Anthonia Chiemerie, has shared her opinion on Obi Cubana’s actions in his Instagram post.

It all started after the billionaire's adopted son, Chidi, posted a TikTok video claiming he was the next of kin.

Next of Kin: Lady Shares What Obi Cubana Could've Done After Adopted Son's Post Went Viral

Source: UGC

Shortly after, Obi Cubana took to Instagram and shared a photo of his first biological son, Alex, declaring him next of kin.

On her Facebook page, the woman joined other Nigerians who said that the businessman could have handled things better, instead of sharing his own post.

The Facebook post said:

“I think the boy never thought this could have resulted to all these. He is a teenager and we all make mistakes. He might not have been thinking from this aspect of him knowing his place because he is now a part of Cubana family.

“Why should he feel like an outcast? Do you guys really think a young boy like that was trying to take the inheritance of his brother? Haba na!

“Obi Cubana could have just admonished him privately and tell him to pull the post down. Him doing all these now publicly makes it seem like that boy is not being loved properly at home. Cus, if he was truly adopted the right way and legally, then of course, he can play this joke and go scot free. He is legally his biological son!!!

“Unless he wasn't just adopted properly and he is just grooming him. Whatsoever it maybe though, he could have handled it better. An elder no suppose do like that. Nawa o. I don't even understand the people saying the boy should have known his place. You guys play too much”

Next of Kin: Lady Shares What Obi Cubana Could've Done After Adopted Son's Post Went Viral

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail woman’s take on Obi Cubana’s trend

Joe Eli said:

"To me, the boy started it because such issue is a sensitive one, we need to be careful with what we post on social media because we think differently."

Chamberlain Maximus Okite said:

"Until when I make money more than Cubana I will find this post and say what I think it should be right, now am facing my hustle."

Stanley Chigozie Okpala said:

"People dey take Panadol for someone's life. Make I become billionaire first, I go know how I go take reason the matter."

Rosi Queen said:

"Make una dey cry well well ooo."

Lady’s little brother represents father on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the little brother of a bride represented her late father at her traditional marriage ceremony, sparking reactions.

Viral photos and videos showed when she knelt before him for prayers while holding a glass of wine.

Many who came across the posts shared their view on the young boy’s duty at his big sister’s wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng