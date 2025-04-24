A beautiful young lady has declared that she is not going to give birth to children, but her video is getting many reactions

According to the lady, she has made up her mind never to give birth to children, as the process is too risky for her

She said in her assessment, going through such risks to give birth to children for men is not worth it, as men don't deserve such

A beautiful lady has said she is not going to give birth to children.

In a video post which is trending on TikTok, the lady told people why she thinks giving birth is not worth it.

Jasmine declared that she will never give birth to children. Photo credit: TikTok/@jasminechelbi.

Source: TikTok

According to Jasmine Chelbi, the whole process of getting pregnant, carrying a baby and pushing it out is a risky venture.

In her opinion, taking such a huge risk for men is not just worth it, and she is never going to do it.

Jasmine said men have not proven themselves worthy enough to warrant her risking her life to give birth.

Jasmine said risking her life for men is not worth it. Photo credit: TikTok/@jasminechelbi.

Source: TikTok

She said:

"One of the reasons why I would never have children is because I don't find men to be worthy of me risking my life. Like, I don't find them to be good enough. When I think about what comes with mother physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally. As a collective, I don't think that men have worked hard enough to change how they are received or perceived in society. I don't think that they have worked hard enough to change the culture of what it means to be a father or husband. I don't trust them as a collective. Individually, there are decent people, but I think as a collective, it's way took risky to risk your life behind the material that's being offered as a collective."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady says she will not give birth

@URSSHER said:

"So why you telling us?"

@Sashanna said:

"It's a gamble and I don’t like to gamble… I refuseeeee to be a single mom."

@RDLuxe12 said:

"I agree 100%. There’s not a man in this world I would risk my life for."

@Kiana said:

"I also don’t think pregnancy in general is worth it to risk my life."

@Desi said:

"Exactly why I don’t want kids. It’s too risky if you pick the wrong man and you won’t know till it’s too late. I don’t want to associate with any man like that."

@kiki__nicole said:

"Yes! Like prove to me I should risk my life to push out a baby for you."

Man runs away after his wife gave birth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man had run away from hospital after his wife was blessed with the gift of triplets, comprising three baby boys.

The man identified as Bayo Jeje reportedly disappeared into thin air after nurses informed him of the birth of the babies.

His wife, Iyanu Ehuwa Jeje gave birth to the babies at a private hospital in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government area of Ondo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng