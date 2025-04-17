Videos from Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla's traditional wedding with Juma Jux, are beginning to surface on social media

A video from the colourful event captured Iyabo Ojo and her ex-husband showing their dance moves at their daughter's wedding

However, some netizens pointed out Priscilla's father's facial expression as he danced beside Iyabo Ojo

Actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla's traditional wedding with Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has commenced in Lagos, as videos from the colourful event are beginning to emerge online.

One of the highlight from the event was the presence of Iyabo's ex husband, who was present to hand his daughter's hand in marriage, in line with Yoruba tradition.

Iyabo Ojo and ex-Husband dance together at daughter’s wedding. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

A video captured Priscilla's father spotted in an Agbada beside Iyabo as they showed their dance moves.

Some netizens, however, pointed out Priscilla's father's facial expression as they dropped comments on why he was not smiling.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Priscilla Ojo’s father meeting her, Juma Jux, for the first time.

Iyabo Ojo and her ex-husband spotted in matching outfit at their daughter's wedding. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

The footage captured the moment Priscilla's dad, who arrived in Lagos for the wedding, exchanged pleasantries and shook hands with Juma Jux.

Their meeting comes after past controversy surrounding Priscilla’s relationship with her father, who was reported absent from her Nikka ceremony in Tanzania, sparking speculation about their relationship.

However, Priscilla disclosed that she spoke with her father on the ceremony day.

The video of Iyabo Ojo and her estranged husband on the dance floor at Priscilla's traditional wedding below:

See another video of Iyabo Ojo and her ex-husband below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo and ex-husband's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

sarahssadave said:

"This is one of the best video seen 👀 in this wedding,I was so emotional seeing your children father there you didn't take his fatherhood from his children. Iyabo ojo YOU ARE THE REAL QUEEN MOTHER ON EARTH congratulations."

nweakevivian said:

"l love this woman so so much see as she involve her daughter father u are a real mother."

dfitbaker said:

"The dad should smile na, Iyabo could have easily created drama but she understands this must be what her daughter wants. It is Priscy's day."

ariyoleye_peter_ reacted:

"Why the father frowned??? So bad."

giftkadiri1 said:

"Wow I so much respect you queen mother for involving the children's father in this, God bless your heart mama."

tinytone2024 said:

"Omo eh, I really love this, the man self not even free and for that werey that said where is baba omo this is him oooh."

merita_baby commented:

"Father of the bride, mother of the bride no kuku send you 😂 All this your frowning na for your pocket."

Priscilla Ojo releases her bridesmaids' list

Legit.ng reported that preparations were in top gear for Priscilla Ojo's traditional wedding

She sent out invites to her friends asking them to be her bridesmaids, and she noted that she would hold a party to that effect.

However, her bestie Enioluwa Adeoluwa's name was not included, and it caused him to react in a playfully aggressive manner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng