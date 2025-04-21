VDM has broken his silence following his comment about Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding in an old video

The social media had made the unpleasant comment during the heat of his social media exchange with actress Iyabo Ojo

VDM in a new video sent a message to his detractors who dug up the old video, sparking more reactions

Popular social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has finally reacted to his detractors after his old video about Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband Juma Jux resurfaced online.

The old video, which former BBNaija star Deeone reshared, included a comment made by VDM during the heat of his social media clash with Priscilla's mum and actress Iyabo Ojo.

VDM speaks on viral comment about Priscilla Ojo's marriage. Credit: verydarkblackman/itspriscy/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

VDM stated that Priscilla’s marriage to Jux wouldn't work as she would end up being a single mother like her mum.

He said:

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

“That your pikin marriage e no fit last, that your pikin go end up like you, a single mother. it is a generation thing.

Resharing the video on his page, Deeone, throwing shades at VDM, wrote,

"Always wish people well."

VDM's old video reshared by Deeone below:

VDM speaks as his old video trends

The social media critic in a new video shared how his detractors were all out against him, recalling how they made up false news that he was bounced from Obi Cubana's 50th birthday party.

VDM told his critics to let those celebrating do so in peace, adding that they don't have to involve him.

VDM responds to critics as old video about Iyabo Ojo’s daughter trends. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He stated that he has been too busy with his NGO and fighting against injustice in the country.

"Let the young lady enjoy her day, that’s the least yall bloggers can do….first obi birthday now this," he wrote in a caption.

VDM's new video below:

Reactions to VDM's old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some netizens bashing VDM. Read the comments below:

sisiadaski said:

"And people still support this dude ??? Back to sender."

timelineofagemini reacted:

"This one na Oloriburuku he wasn’t raised with love that is why he goes around to say rubbish and u go see him low life ratel followers still Dey misyarn bunch of product of broken homes."

felixmichaelasam said:

"Verydarkman truly has a very dark heart."

sherifatomololakolawole reacted:

"Oloriibu as per u be God. Let’s see where u will end up. Every responsible and good parents is happy for her and wishing Good thing comes to dia children too. We are not surprised. U were never raised with love."

officialpaulamayah wrote:

"Wizard. No weapon formed against them shall prosper. Because you said it does that validate it?"

prince_igb_comedy said:

"Verydarkblackman why this any how talk na God nor go gree in Jesus name."

anica_official said:

"Even the marriage shock am join God no be your mate o VDM the union is grace filled already E easy what a clout chaser tufiakwa nu."

Priscilla Ojo's bestie Enioluwa cries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Ojo’s white wedding became a topic on social media.

The emotional moment when she walked down the aisle got many teary, including her best friend, Enioluwa, who could not hold back the tears.

However, the epic moment has triggered reactions, with men reacting to Enioluwa's relationship with the bride.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng