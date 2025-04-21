A Nigerian lady says there are some lessons people must learn from Iyabo Ojo and her ex-husband, Ademidun Ojo

The lady noticed that despite not being together anymore, Iyabo Ojo allowed her ex-husband to play his role at Priscilla's wedding

She also noticed Ademidun Ojo went to the wedding to do his duty as a father, despite being divorced from Iyabo

A Nigerian lady has pointed out some lessons that must be learned from JP2025, as Priscilla Ojo's wedding was tagged.

The lady says Iyabo Ojo and Ademidun Ojo, the bride's parents, exhibited exemplary behaviours that were worthy of emulation.

The lady praised Iyabo Ojo and her ex-husband. Photo credit: Facebook/Law in Pidgin, Instagram/Priscilla Ojo and Iyabo Ojo

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post made by Law in Pidgin, the lady said that despite not being together anymore, the parents of the bride joined hands to make the wedding a success.

According to her, it is good that Iyabo Ojo allowed her ex-husband to play his role as the father of the bride during the wedding.

She said Ademidun Ojo also did well by coming to the wedding to play his traditional role as a father.

According to the Facebook user, the parents put their differences aside to honour their daughter, which is something the public should emulate.

The lady praised Iyabo Ojo and her ex-husband for the way they behaved during their daughter's wedding. Photo credit: Instagram/Priscilla Ojo.

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Women, learn from Iyabo Ojo (Queen Mother). She and her ex husband no dey together but she allow the man to do him job as father. Men, learn from Priscilla Ojo father. Him no dey Marry thier mother again, but him do him duty as father. Make una no dey allow gbola and kuntus disagreement to affect innocent children. Law no really care about una. Na children dey law important. If two adult decide say them no want mekwata again, abeg, make una no allow am affect the children."

See some Facebook reactions below:

Kenny Chuks said:

Before if you dey watch Nollywood movies if husband and wife is having issues the the moment the kid's walked in they will pretend as if nothing happened and they were cool, because they don't want their kids to start having hatred issues but now the moment husband and wife start having issues they will be dragging who will win the kids heart so the other person will look like the devîl , parents note that , if you make your kids to hate your husband or wife it will not stop there, they will hate women/men in general... Telling your kids to hate your husband because of issues in the family will make them hate men not just your husband also with husband making his kids to hate their mom, there is a certain age that children can handle family issues and will be able digest the issue properly."

Bethy Ndukwu said:

"They've shown themselves to be matured. End of marriage should not be end of relationship especially where there are offsprings."

Blessing Igiri said:

"No suffer alone allow the man to take his father role. Don't say I can do it without the father, is only when the father don't just want to take responsibility you can struggle to do it."

Source: Legit.ng