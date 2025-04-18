A lady has come under fire over her negative remark concerning the wedding of Priscilla Ojo and her heartthrob in Lagos

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo, walked down the aisle with Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, in a lavish traditional wedding occasion

In a Facebook post, the lady declared the couple's union "invalidated" and gave a negative timeline of things to befall them

A lady, Lóveth Dee Favor, has incurred the wrath of many people over her negative comment on Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding.

In a Facebook post on Friday, April 17, the lady declared Priscilla's wedding "invalidated", saying rumours would begin to fly after two years of the marriage.

A lady gets dragged over her remark about Priscilla Ojo's wedding. Photo Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

She added that the couple would separate after four years and divorce in the fifth year of their marriage.

The lady then took a swipe at Priscilla's Tanzanian husband and sent the couple a temporary congratulatory felicitation. She wrote:

"This union is hereby invalidated.

"I said what I said 🤧🤧🤧.

"After two years, rumours go begin dey fly. After 4yrs, separation, 5th year...divorce.

"Then this Tanzania guy go understand why Lion no dey born goat.

"Congratulations for now."

A lady angers many people over her comment on Priscilla Ojo's wedding. Photo Credit: @its.priscy, Facebook/Lóveth Dee Favor

Source: Instagram

The lady's post gained traction, with many people raining curses on her for her negative remarks.

Lady's remark about Priscilla's wedding angers people

Loveth Omorovbiye Erhabor said:

"I don’t understand why some men are supporting this evil and vile thing you wrote, is it that they don’t have women in their families? Because I don’t understand anyone that would support this write up here all in the name of gaining traffic on your wall . May my children and yours never cross path because you’re cursed .why this ?"

Oluwa Daracme said:

"How can someone be this bitter , as you say bad words towards another person child so shall be done to your offsprings too . Oloshi ashiere were tutu."

Omotoyosi Dare said:

"Y'all should report this page.

"Since she wants to grow her page through a negative means,such page should be reported."

Abiodun Oluwatosin said:

"Loveth Dee Favor I don't know why yu post this ooo, someone share this post n I had to search for ur page to verify. For posting this ur blood, generations n households is caused. Wherever you are.....such celebration is sized in ur generations."

Ifueko Idehen said:

"May you never know happiness.

"For using something this joyous to chase clout, I wish you all the bad things equal to what you wish this beautiful couple.

"You will drink tears as water, and eat sand as food.

"Sorrow will be resident with you.

"You will look for happiness, you will be met with disappointments.

You won’t reap anything good in life.

May life be unfair to you.

"AMEN!"

Idowu Olayinka said:

"You'll never experience this type of joy in your life.

"Everything you wish them will be your portion by God's Grace."

Ummu Abdulsalam said:

"U as a woman saying this to ur fellow woman.

"May whatever you wish them,come back to you and ur generation in 100 folds.

"Unless iyabo ojo has ever done you bad, unless pricila has ever done you bad, if not you will shoriburuku till the end of ur life ni.

"Ur life becomes invalid from today henceforth."

Priscilla Ojo's in-law dazzles in agbada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that one of Priscilla Ojo's in-laws had dazzled in an agbada outfit ahead of her wedding.

The excited in-law appealed to Nigerians and his fans should give him a Yoruba name, as he was ready to shut down the wedding venue.

Also in the recording, the man introduced himself while making his video. He said that it was his first time coming to Lagos State.

Source: Legit.ng