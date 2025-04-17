Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has stated how it feels getting married to a Nigerian lady, Priscilla Ojo

He granted an interview before his traditional wedding to his wife and spoke on how he knew she was the right person for her

Fans were impressed by his utterance, they shared their hot takes about the singer and prayed for their own relationship

Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux, has shared how it feels to be getting married to her.

The singer and Priscilla had a glamorous wedding in Lagos on April 17 and many celebrities were in attendance.

Juma Jux speaks on how he met his wife, Priscilla Ojo during interview. Photo credit@jum.jux

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Bella Naija wedding, the Ololufemi crooner shared how it feels to finally be a married man.

According to him, it feels exciting, and it was a dream come true for him. Juma Jux added that he has been waiting for the day for a very long time. He further added that he was very happy about his wedding.

Juma Jux speaks about dating Priscilla Ojo

Also in the course of the interview, Juma Jux was asked how he got to know that Priscilla was the woman for him.

Responding to the question, the music star stated that the first day he met Priscilla Ojo, he knew instantly that she was an amazing soul.

Juma Jux says he is excited to be getting married to Priscilla Ojo. Photo credit@juma.jux

Source: Instagram

However, after seeing each other for a while, he decided not to waste time in proposing to her and making her finally his wife.

This is not the first time that Juma Jux will be talking about Priscilla in a lovely way. He went to collect an award a few months ago and called her his wife to be while speaking glowingly about her on the stage.

See the video of the interview here:

What fans said about Juma Jux's interview

Netizens react to the Video of Juma Jux's interview. Here are comments below:

@bosslady_ventures commented:

"Where are my fellow online in-law, let us mark attendance here too oh. Congratulations to you man."

@melanin_popping50 reacted:

"This my wife she’s the one. I don too suffer from Nigeria man hand."

@blackkybee shared:

"Same here the first time my hubby saw me he said this is the one...20 years still counting."

@cynteeah__ wrote:

"I don’t have to waste time. Omo person wey go marry u no go stress you."

@debzzzzzzzzz said:

"Femi’s come and learn o, its not the one you'll be turning your women to lord of the rings for 20 years."

@babygal_simi_ shared:

"Make my HR no sack me shaa because na ig and snap I they since because of wedding ."

Juma Jux, Priscilla's wedding invite leaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fans were left in awe after seeing the invitation card for Priscilla and Juma Jux's upcoming wedding in Nigeria.

The couple had a grand event in Tanzania which was graced by some celebrities, who followed Iyabo Ojo to the country.

After the invitation card was seen online and the amount they are selling, the aso ebi became a subject of discussion.

