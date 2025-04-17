A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point to the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man showed the moment he started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

Man celebrates as he becomes landlord

The video, shared on TikTok by @emmy_p62, gave a glimpse into the man’s journey as he transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful residence.

It showed the house's beginning stage to its completed phase, with a big bungalow and a small building with balcony beside the gate.

The young man congratulated himself on his latest achievement as he flaunted his new home, while expressing gratitude to God for giving him a house.

Man does tour of his new bungalow

The young man did a tour of his new building, showing the different rooms and sitting room settings.

He showed the interior of the buildings and did a tour of the big compound, with him standing at the entrance.

He said:

"God did. Omo just say congratulations.”

Reactions as man flaunts new building

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praise.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves,

@Mariam said:

"Congratulations padi mi. God wey run your own go run my babe and my brother own too."

@STay AliVe said:

"I like as una dey use juju build house dey come Tiktok dey Thank God."

@Johnson said:

"Big congratulations bro. God way run am for you go run am for me this year."

@Bobbymuller said:

"See as his mom support. CONGRATULATIONS GEE."

@TRENCHES BOY said:

"I will never get tired of congratulating till them congratulate me too."

@This user is not available said:

Congratulations to you in addy to my own 💕I pray make god did soon

@LAVISH said:

"How much in total? Make I dey find money now."

@NFTMULLER1 said:

"Congratulations boss. I tap from your grace I pray mine comes sooner than later."

