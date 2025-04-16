A man who helped a stranger with money for house rent shared the unexpected response he got

The man shared the screenshots of the chat from a stranger who just chatted with him from his business number online

After showing the response he got, the man demanded an immediate refund of the money he sent

A Nigerian man shared how a stranger on social media chatted him up to request money for house rent.

The stranger, who introduced herself as Maryam, told the man, a fashion designer, that her family needed money for house rent.

Man demands an immediate refund of money after response from stranger he helped. Photo: X/@Mrklassiq_, Marksyam Kapliuk via Getty Images

Source: UGC

In an X post by @Mrklassiq_, the man shared screenshots of his chat with the lady who messaged him.

The man sent her N50k and got an unexpected response:

“Sir, I said we want to rent a house.”

Angered by her response, the man sent her his account number and asked for an immediate refund of the money.

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man helps stranger online

@Jeffanfield said:

"This send am back reminds me of when LAPO ladies in a community where I am working visited one of their loanee, a lady I sometimes buy noodles with. Seeing how the guys harras her to pay back her loan of 50k, I decided to help(dash) with 20k madam said I should make it 30."

@f27de506dad441b said:

"Why are you sending money to a random stranger imagine."

@Yeahmicee said:

"Is this a joke? Report the transaction so they’ll put a lien on the account."

@DavidIlori22923 said:

"Some people are just foolish, I swear I go collect my money back. A whole 50k for this economy."

@BCraft_studio said:

"What the??? Really?? Please kuda is quick to put lien on an acct, hurry and call it back asap."

@Unique_Jola said:

"Nothing sweet pass make opay or gtbank just reverse the money to you. My friend younger sister once said I should sub for her, so I sent her 1k airtime through opay, na so the girl said she wants at least 4k from me. We were still chatting when opay reversed it to me. I happy."

@adonis_g2 said:

"If na me beg you now, I for see shi shi? You guys pander too much to women’s needs ( which is expected, of course they are women) and get these in return. If na guy man you tf that amount to eh, by now na you go dey beg am to stop the gratitude madness."

Man demands an immediate refund of money after response from stranger he helped. Photo: X/@Mrklassiq

Source: Twitter

In related stories, a man sent the response he got after sending lady N15k for drugs, while another shared his sister’s reaction after buying an iPhone for her.

Lady shares chat from her boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who had issues with her boyfriend and refused to talk to him for days shared his unexpected message.

The lady shared the voice note she got from him on WhatsApp, where he shared how he had been faring.

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the man’s message to his girlfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng