A Nigerian man shared his experience with scammers on social media, as he unveiled their tactics.

The young man noted that he almost lost $250 (approximately N400,000).

In an X post by @the_beardedsina, the young man shared what saved him.

He said:

“I used to think I could not fall for scams before. I always thought I could see through. But after I fell for an organized scam from someone on this app. Till date I think they jazzed me.

“3 years ago, I got a DM from someone on this app. Opened my DM, and went through the profile of the person. It read he was a representative of an International Organization. I checked his followers, I saw some big shots and top folks following so I assumed, Nice one.”

Man shares how he discovered the scammers

The man then shared how he was able to unravel the tactics.

He said:

“First red flag while filling the documents, I had some questions that I needed to ask. I'll call the guy. He would cut the call or DND but he will respond by text almost immediately, apologizing that he was busy. But after series of calls .. I started to suspect Always busy?After days of submitting all documents including birth certificate, results, university cert, doc & everything

“Then came the 2nd red flag, as part of the processing fees I was to pay 250 dollars for something about processing and all. I was having issues making the transfer So I called my brother who was going to make the transfer on my behalf.

“Then I just thought.. wait? Pay money for this organisation? I called one of my friends who worked at a multinational and multilateral organisation and told him all, detailing and sending links, He just laughed and said it is a scam and it is not real.. Haa.”

Reactions trail man’s scam experience

@bukky_starrr said:

"That was Racksteli. I lost my money and I said never again. I don't do ponzi no more."

@Doctorfredostar said:

"I saw the tweet then , it made me add 2FA to all my accounts and extra careful with all dealings online."

@suleimanjamiu10 said:

I just Dey laugh people wey Dey feel say them no fit scam them. I Also use to feel that wey too till them run me street."

In related stories, a woman lost N6.2 million after an alleged digital assets trading platform, Cbex, crashed, while another lost her school fees to the same platform.

Lady in US shares scam experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the United States shared how she almost lost N2.3m to yahoo boys trying to scam her.

She shared how one of them posed as an artist and how they used her bank details for a fake transaction.

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the lady’s claims and shared their experience.

