A Nigerian lady who used her school fees to trade in a digital assets trading company, Cbex, has cried out over her loss

Many people on social media alleged that the Cbex trading platform had crashed and that traders' funds were trapped

The lady shared how much she put into the app and was surprised to see that her money was gone

A Nigerian lady cried bitterly after losing her school fees to the Cbex online trading app.

She shared how much she used to trade in the digital assets trading company, Cbex, which allegedly crashed.

Cbex Crash: Lady Who Used Her School Fees to Trade Cries Out, Shares How Much She Lost in Total

In a video by @liyahoftiktok1 on TikTok, the young lady said that her $300 (approximately N480,000) was nowhere to be found on the app.

She said:

"Cbex bring my money back. 300 dollars don go."

In another video, she revealed that the money she invested in the app was her school fees.

She said:

"Omoh my life don spoil. I used my school fees to play Cbex. CBEX bring my money back."

The lady also shared a screenshot from the app, which indicated that her money had been wiped out.

Cbex: Trading platform on ponzi scheme?

A man on Facebook who predicted the crash of the app claimed that Cbex, which posed as a digital assets platform, was a ponzi scheme.

Looking through the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), there is a list of digital assets trading companies, but Cbex was not seen there.

Also, a search of the name 'Cbex' on the SEC dedicated portal for investment operators did not yield any results. It is not clear if Cbex is a registered investment platform.

Reactions as lady loses school fees to Cbex

@Elena Kolkova said:

@sodiqoluyemi95 said:

"A lot don't know df btw crypto nd ponzi B4 they invested der money , traders don't trade that way , there's nothing like AI TRADING is a scam , go nd learn crypto or how to invest on NFT."

@Eva said:

"Once you invest and your capital has doubled remove the capital and continue trading with the profit… but I think we were all carried away."

@Avrola said:

@strong man said:

"We when comot capital and 80% of our fund we just dey smile."

@King of the voice said:

"Omo hospital go full if cbex crash ooo. Nigeria hospital don’t worry market Dey come. I told everyone to run. nah the people way do mmm nah them come back with new format."

