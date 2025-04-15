A Nigerian woman was hospitalised after she used people’s money to invest in the digital assets trading company, Cbex

Many people on social media alleged that the Cbex trading platform had crashed and that traders' funds were trapped

The woman shared the total money she lost and a video of herself receiving a drip, sparking reactions from netizens

A Nigerian woman shared how she used people’s contributions to invest in the Cbex app.

She showed herself receiving a drip after the crash of the digital assets trading platform allegedly crashed.

A Nigerian woman cries after losing N6.2m to Cbex trading app. Photo: @kiddiesbykoko

Source: TikTok

In a video by @kiddiesbykoko on TikTok, the woman revealed that she lost a total of N6.2 million.

She said:

“6.2 million just like that. Cbex you do thissss. Please tell me it’s a dream.”

In another video, she showed herself receiving a drip after the monetary loss.

Watch the video below:

Cbex: A Ponzi scheme or trading platform?

A man on Facebook who predicted the crash of the app claimed that Cbex, which posed as a digital assets platform, was a ponzi scheme.

Looking through the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), there is a list of digital assets trading companies, but Cbex was not seen there.

Also, a search of the name 'Cbex' on the SEC dedicated portal for investment operators did not yield any results. It is not clear if Cbex is a registered investment platform.

Reactions as woman falls sick over Cbex

@Dunsin150 said:

"Make una con do pinnacle that one nah 8500 registration and u withdraw daily before e cast too."

@Micky83013 said:

"From cbex to sickbed."

@GIG FOOD’S said:

"They just collect over 2millon from me last week all my money for market I just collect shop last month guy pls help me I am running mad."

@ÃGÉÑT⚆LÂÔLÁ said:

"This is CBEX customer service we are working on it we will get back to you by December."

@BUGATTI said:

"Life na risk ooo but the risk wan take life ooo. Best song for all @cbex victim God go be all of una strength ooo."

@Confidence_2090 said:

"Sope purrr. You people never learn I can never invest in anything I don’t really know about even if you withdraw 8million in my presence nah still no to me."

@onasanyabukonlaol said:

"Nah 6m you take invest? everybody just dey shout millions.shout the amount wey you take invest, not the add up,so dat we will know where to come in."

@queenfunky said:

"But where are those guys that bought cars, built houses with Cbex money. chai all we are seeing now that Cbex crashed are d negativities."

Lady loses school fees to Cbex

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who used her school fees to trade in a digital assets trading company, Cbex, has cried out over her loss.

The lady shared how much she put into the app and was surprised to see that her money was gone.

Many who came across her viral video sympathised with her and shared similar experiences.

