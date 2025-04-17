A Nigerian man who had warned people in March that Cbex was about to crash said people laughed at him back then

According to the man, no one took him seriously, and some people who saw his post went to the comment section to laugh and insult him

The man said Ponzi schemes such as Cbex are an ill wind that blows no one no good, insisting that only the organisers end up benefiting from it

A Nigerian has once again sounded the alarm on the dangers of participating in Ponzi schemes that sound too good to be true.

The man had warned people on March 8 that Cbex was about to crash, but many people laughed at him in the comment section.

UB Edem Uman said those who benefit from Ponzi schemes are the organisers. Photo credit: Facebook/UB Edem Uman and The SUN.

Ub Edem Uman has made a new post recounting how people insulted him when he sought to redirect them from the path of loss.

He said:

"So on the 8Th of March, 2025 I made a post warning people about the Ponzi scheme CBEX. Instead of asking questions for clarity, the majority of CBEX "Investors" were busy insulting me. I hope they got their monies out before this crash, I hope their referrals did too. If their referrals didn't get their capital out, it is now they will understand that Ponzi is not child's play; na dem and police go dey do temple run. "

He said Cbex will not pay as promised on Apri 15 (which has already passed), noting that the promise it made was just a deception.

UB had warned investors that only organisers of Ponzi schemes, such as MMM, benefit from them. Photo credit: Facebook/UB Edem Uman and Businessday.

UB wrote:

"Oh, if you think they will start paying on the 15th, think again. One of the wallets they used for payments has been cleaned out, it has about $0.9 left inside."

Only organisers of evil Ponzi scheme benefit from it

UB insisted that investors never benefit from a Ponzi scheme. He said only the organisers of the Ponzi cash out in billions, leaving investors devastated.

His words:

"For those who think they were smart and made so much money, take a look at the millions of others who lost so much, some of them were introduced to the scheme by you. Here's the thing about Ponzi schemes, if you allow yourself to get addicted, you will lose all you ever made and more to it. You are saying you will join early and cash out before they crash? Okay, I know you have heard of ZMEX, they crashed JUST AFTER 2 MONTHS!!!. The only people who ever gain from Ponzi schemes are the developers; until they get caught. If you are an "investor", it is just a matter of time before you get burnt. I sincerely pray those who lost money will heal and move on."

See some Facebook reactions below:

Felix Otu said:

"I am just seeing the post. You just got a new follower by the way. I had a friend in my secondary school days like you. Very intentional about the point he makes and sticks to it arrogantly despite the pressure from others, including teachers. Excellent and analytical view."

Ugwunna Dickson Maobughichi said:

"The developers made huge amount of money.... Move peoples money to a private wallet using ETH. We know watin dey for Ponzi but when we warn and advise them no no dey hear. Omoh I kuku mind my business."

Man mentions another alleged Ponzi scheme

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has stirred reactions on X after he mentioned the name of another alleged Ponzi scheme that may crash soon.

The X user, identified as Man of Letters, said he had warned people that Cbex would fail, and some did not listen to him.

Now, he alleges that there is another Ponzi scheme known as PCEX, insisting that it might soon crash like others.

