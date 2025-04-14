A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shares her observations about how Nigerians behave towards each other in the country

She mentioned what they do when they see each other, instead of exchanging pleasantries or looking away

As she advised Nigerians to do better in the UK, many shared their opinions on her observations

A Nigerian lady, Silva Omoruyi, shared what she noticed about Nigerians in the diaspora.

According to her, Nigerians in the UK hardly exchange pleasantries when they meet each other,

Lady complains about Nigerians' behaviour towards each other in UK. Photo: @prettygalsilva

Source: TikTok

In a post by @prettygalsilva on TikTok, Silva shared what they did instead of greeting one another.

She noted that when Nigerians meet themselves in the UK, they unusually stare at each other.

Silva also advised Nigerians in diaspora to do better when they see each other.

She said:

“Why do Nigerians pass each other without exchanging pleasantries? But they’ll be staring at you like a thief. Nigerians in diaspora have to do better.”

Silva added in the comments:

“The other day a Nigerian woman was beefing me at work for no reason ,her first time of seeing me meanwhile the Ghanaian woman there was very kind to me.”

Reactions trail Nigerians’ behaviour in the UK

@MAZI IYKE THE VERY MBANO MAN said:

"Not me ,all my friends are Nigerians I've brought many Nigerians to join company where I work we vibe well with our pidgin."

Olatunde said:

"If them greet …. Una go complain say this is not Nigeria, to avoid see finishe, e better make I maintain my Steeze."

@Racheal Imonina said:

"I don’t even like working with them."

@Chi said:

"Aah thank you for this question… I keep making a fool of myself each time I smile and say hi with no response…..but they be staring at me like “who’s smiling with you”

@K&N Money said:

"See let’s start by resolving the issue from here and am ready to let go my ego and am saying hi to everyone and make I see how many people go say back ."

@AKA_Ferrari_X1 said:

"The goal is to hustle quickly made the money and return back to 9ja quickly no time to waste time for pleasantries."

TRICK said:

"Na all of us dey do am ooo... when I first landed I bin dey greet anyhow I con notice say people no dey reply... People wey we dey enter lift together self no dey greet."

@Blessing said:

"Those people too get pride."

